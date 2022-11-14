Reed City schools named HEARTSafe

REED CITY — G.T. Norman Elementary and Reed City Middle School have been commended for their emergency preparedness with a HEARTSafe award from the state.
To be considered HEARTSafe, schools need to meet the following criteria: have a written cardiac emergency response plan, have a CPR/AED certified cardiac emergency response team, have at least 10% of staff, 50% of coaches and 100% of head coaches and P.E. staff trained in CPR/AED, have accessible, properly maintained and inspected AEDs ready for use with signage, and the performance of at least one cardiac emergency response drill per year.
Both Reed City’s elementary and middle school buildings have checked off the necessary boxes, and even went beyond the minimum requirement for CPR/AED certified staff and faculty. G.T. Norman Dean of Students Kris Griffin said the best way to handle a medical emergency is to be ready for anything, which is why the district has put a focus on being HEARTSafe.
“I think all of us at some point in time think, ‘Oh, it’ll never happen to us,’ but then you hear a story or have a situation arise,” she said. “We have this, obviously for HEARTSafe, but we also have other emergency situations in our school, like we have several students that have seizures, and we use that same team to respond to some of that.”
Griffin has always been passionate about maintaining HEARTSafe protocol within Reed City schools and has personally been faced with an incident where having access to cardiac emergency resources on school grounds was the difference between life and death.
Several years ago, when Griffin was the athletic director, her son was on the school’s coaching staff and went into cardiac arrest while on the job. Griffin and her son were flown by Aeromed to a hospital in Grand Rapids and discovered the cause was a severe heart infection.
At that time, Griffin said Reed City High School staff were trained in emergency response through the Wes Leonard Heart Foundation, and their presence played a role in the saving of her son’s life. The experience pushed her and former school nurse Erica Andrews to pursue a HEARTSafe designation for the high school, and the recent designations for the elementary and middle schools.
“I’ve been in the district for 27 years, so it’s a passion for me, because it’s important,” Griffin said. “I mean, and to be able to tell our parents that we have it, too, is a big deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.