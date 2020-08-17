REED CITY — As part of its back to learning plan, Reed City Area Public Schools has released a checklist for parents to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.
Reed City school officials are asking parents to check students for COVID-19 symptoms daily before sending them to school.
This plan was approved by the school board during a special meeting Aug. 7.
If in a 24-hour period a student has a temperature of 100.4 degrees, feels feverish, has a sore throat, an uncontrollable cough, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain or the onset of a severe headache, the student should stay home.
A student should also stay home and quarantine if they have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive or potentially positive patient.
Should any of the symptoms or possible exposure occur, parents or guardians are to call the school and let them know the reason they will not be attending.
A student may return to school if fever, vomiting or diarrhea has passed for a 24-hour period with no help from medication or there is an improvement in a sore throat, cough, breathing or headache.
The complete back to school plan can be found on the district’s website at reedcityschools.org.
