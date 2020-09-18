REED CITY — Reed City Area Public Schools announced a positive COVID-19 case.
In a letter posted to the district’s website on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from Superintendent Michael Sweet, the district announced that an individual within the district had tested positive for COVID-19.
In the letter, Sweet wrote that the district was able to confirm that the individual had not been in a school building in the last two weeks. The Central Michigan District Health Department is investigating the matter and trying to identify any possible close contacts the positive individual may have had, according to the letter.
Though questions may arise concerning the health of the individual and others in the district, in an interview Sweet said that the district will not be giving any further information out at this time.
“Right now, all I can say is that it is an individual who tested positive. I can’t go into any more detail than that,‘ he said. “(...) I know I am being obtuse with my answers, but I want to keep privacy a priority right now.‘
According to Sweet, this is believed to be an isolated incident and, per state guidelines, the district did not need to report the case. However, the district wanted to keep transparency a priority.
“We wanted to keep a level of transparency throughout this,‘ he said. “That is important to all this not only for keeping our students and staff safe but also the community.‘
While awaiting further information from the CMHD, the district is advising parents to continue monitoring students for any possible COVID-19 symptoms and to keep them home if they are sick.
Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, a loss of taste or smell, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms can show up between two and 14 days after exposure.
Sweet ended the letter saying that the district will continue doing what it can to keep students and staff safe amid COVID-19.
“All measures will continue to be taken to protect our students, staff and community,‘ the letter read. “Please know that staff is working diligently to create and maintain a safe and healthy learning environment.‘
