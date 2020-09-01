REED CITY — Reed City Public Area Schools joined in the many other districts that started their return to a new normal.
Reed City, Lake City, Mesick and Cadillac schools opened their doors on Monday, Aug. 31 to students for the first time since March when schools closed amid COVID-19.
For Reed City schools, which is still in phase four of the reopening plan, this meant masks were mandatory and students' first day looked a little different than normal.
"It didn't go without its hiccups," Reed City Middle School Principal Dave Carlson said after his first day in the position, "but all in all it was a successful day. The staff was amazing and has just done an awesome job in pulling today off."
The biggest hiccup was the timing of breaks and movement of students from class to class, Carlson said.
"We had this all planned for a normal full day," he said. "With today being a half-day, there was a lot more overlap of students than we would have liked. But that's okay, we are learning and we will continue to fix things as we go."
At G.T. Norman Elementary School students walked into a much different school with masks and staying to one location during the day.
"It's going to be different," said Elementary Principal Deanna Goodman. "We are going into a different normal. But we are trying to keep as much the same as we can."
But even amid the new normalcy of schools amid the coronavirus, Goodman said she and her staff are just excited to finally get the ball rolling and get the first-day jitters out.
"We are excited to have kids in the building again after so long," she said. "(...) Once we get going with instruction and not just procedures, a lot of that worry will go away."
