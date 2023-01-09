REED CITY — Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet over the weekend issued a statement regarding rumors that a threat was made against the middle school.
“An alleged threat was investigated at the middle school today,” Sweet wrote. “It was not found to be credible. However, later this evening, more rumors are circulating amongst students. Because of additional rumors at a late hour, law enforcement has become involved as a precaution. There still is no substantial information, but we are taking all necessary precautions. Should anything of a concerning nature arise, more information will follow.”
Subsequently, Sweet issued another statement indicated that law enforcement “have found nothing credible regarding the rumors.”
“Relaying information is always a tight rope of a decision,” Sweet continued. “I decided enough misinformation was being circulated that I needed to put something (out) that let people know the district was aware and was taking proactive steps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.