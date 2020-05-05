REED CITY — Reed City High School seniors will be able to pick up their caps and gowns and locker contents on Tuesday.
Pick up will begin at 11 a.m. and go until noon on Tuesday, May 5 in the Reed City Middle School parking lot outside the band room doors or door 17.
The school, according to a letter sent out on Wednesday, April 27, is asking that parents and students enter the parking lot through Coyote Trail or Jeffrey Street.
With the Stay Home order in place, the school will not be allowing students inside the building to grab their belongings from lockers, so Reed City staff has packed up senior lockers, placed all items in a bag and labeled them. Locker contents will also be delivered to a person's vehicle with cap and gown.
Along with a bag of locker contents, seniors will also be given any transcripts and CA-60 files inside the bag.
