REED CITY — The Reed City story walk will be placed in Westerberg Park after an investor said it would not put money in the project if placed in Linear Park.
At the Monday, Aug. 17 Reed City Council meeting, Reed City Area District Library Board President Lyndsey Eccles-Burchett asked the council to agree to have the story walk site moved from Linear Park to Westerberg Park after an investment company took a walk by the Hersey River and did not like the current state of the park.
“They just took a walk around the area today and they asked if there was anywhere else we could place the story walk because of the disrepair of Linear Park,‘ she said. “They had specific concerns with the washed-out section of the trail along the river and the graffiti under the covered bridge.‘
The biggest issue was the graffiti and potential for vandalism.
“Now, the story walk would not go under the bridge. It ends before it,‘ she said. “But families walk that all the time to get to Linear and the company did not want to invest $2,000 into a project that was just going to get ruined.‘
The council approved putting the story walk in Linear Park along the Hersey River back in June to promote reading and physical activity by engaging community members in children’s books in a unique environment.
“This is a movement that is taking place across the country,‘ said RCADL Board President Lyndsey Eccles-Burchett. “And with everything going on in the world, we have been looking for more ways to engage the community outside of the library. It just seemed like a really good fit.‘
The project originally entailed placing 14 kiosks along the trail starting just after the Little Mac Bridge and ending at the first boardwalk.
In moving the project to Westerberg Park, Eccles-Burchett said the same amount of kiosks will still be able to fit along the path going through the park.
“We still have to take a walk through the park but we are pretty confident that the stations will still fit,‘ she said.
After discussing, the city council voted to move the story walk plan from Linear to Westerberg Park.
