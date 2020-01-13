REED CITY — With the recent success of the recreational marijuana industry, the Reed City Council will be re-evaluating its decision to opt-out of recreational marijuana in 2018.
The council will be re-discussing its decision to opt-out of allowing recreational marijuana facilities at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 20.
Knowing what can be made off of the recreational industry, Reed City council member Nate Bailey said he believed the city was missing out on an opportunity.
“Personally, I am all for it,‘ Bailey said. “The fact that the city prohibits it doesn’t stop people from buying marijuana. It only stops them from buying it here. And that means we, as a city, lose out on potential revenues. And that’s just silly.‘
Since legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana on Dec. 1, 2019, stores have sold nearly $6.5 million with a total of 26 retailers across Michigan. A local dispensary in Evart, Lit Provisionary Centers, sold more than $75,000 worth of recreational product during its opening weekend.
Mayor Pro-tem Dan Burchett agrees with Bailey that it is time to reconsider the original stand of not allowing recreational marijuana businesses in Reed City. The city chose to opt-out of recreational marijuana in December 2019 as it waited for the state to get its ducks in a row.
“I do feel we need to look into opting in at this point,‘ Burchett said. “As a council, we decided to wait a year until we had more information from the state. I feel we could possibly financially benefit as a city having a medical (or) recreational marihuana facility, so I do believe it’s worth looking into further.‘
Back in December, Mayor Trevor Guiles and council member Carol Tillotson both believed it was best to wait for the state before opting-in, neither responded to inquiries prior to the upcoming meeting.
Though hopeful that the city will change its mind on recreational marijuana, Bailey said there were other factors like public safety and crime numbers with legal marijuana that needed to be looked at and considered before he thought everyone would be on board.
“(...) but we won’t sway those against it with numbers alone,‘ he said. “We also need to show data about crime statistics and create a comprehensive plan to make sure that people are safe.‘
The Jan. 20 meeting will be held at the Reed City city offices at 227 Lincoln Ave. at 7 p.m.
