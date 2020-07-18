REED CITY — A public hearing will be held at the start of the Reed City Council meeting on Monday regarding a new site plan for Ebels.
This public hearing comes after the Reed City Planning Commission approved a new site plan for Ebels on Monday, July 6 which included the rezoning of 105 E. Church Street from a residential to a commercial.
Prior to this change, delivery trucks would have had to enter the loading dock via Chestnut Street and through the parking lot. Now, trucks will enter the loading dock via Church Avenue away from customers.
The addition of 105 E. Church Street would increase the parking lot to 159 spaces and add 3,771 square feet for storage and the retail space. This will increase the size of the planned grocery store to 21,019 square feet.
After the public hearing concludes, the council is expected to vote on whether or not to grant the recommendation from the planning commission to rezone the lot and allow Ebels to use it for its new truck bay.
The virtual meeting will start at 7 p.m. via GoToMeeting.
