REED CITY — Reed City parks and facilities will remain closed until further notice.
The Reed City Council decided to keep camping and park facilities off-limits for the time being at a special meeting recently.
"There are exceptions to what is going on right now. (...) That includes maintaining parks," City Attorney Cindy Wotila said. "But thus far, the city has done an excellent job in providing what it needs to but also recognizing what resources are not available. I also don't think the exceptions extend into camping or large birthday parties."
When asked what his take on the opening up of facilities was, Reed City Water System Operator In Charge Rich Rehkopf said it was not an easy decision.
"It is a tough call," he said. "The state has changed its dates two times now when parks will start opening back up again. (...) I would guess that it is going to go even longer. It's more labor-intensive than anything to get everything ready to open. Yeah, it's a hard decision."
When asked how much the city would be out if they did not open the parks for camping this summer, Rehkopf said May was not the biggest month but that heading into June and July would make a difference.
Reed City Chief Administrative Officer Barb Westerburg added that missing out on this year's camping season would not hurt the city but next year would be a different story.
"We have already exceeded revenue," she said. "Closing off camping won't hurt us this year if we don't open at all but it will hurt us next year."
Reed City Council Member Dave Scharlow motioned that the city wait to see what the governor does next in opening up the parks. The motioned unanimously passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.