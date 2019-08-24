REED CITY — Reed City will be running sewer tests with artificial smoke to identify any possible leaks.
From 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 29 Reed City's Department of Public Works will be conducting sewer tests to find any leaks from homes that may lead to excess water being pushed into the water treatment system than necessary.
Though the main lines have been cleared from debris and repaired where needed, DPW Water System Operator In Charge Rich Rehkopf said it is also necessary to test for leaks on residencies.
"This is the only way we can figure out where a problem is," Rehkopf said. "We won't have any idea how many leaks there are until we do this."
At this time, there is no set schedule for which streets will be tested when.
Using a machine placed on top of manholes throughout the city, artificial smoke will be forced through the sewer lines with air pressure to help locate any inflow and infiltration areas in the sewer system caused by breaks in the lines, breaks in manholes, and broken clean-outs. The test will also help locate any unlawful sewer connections, such as downspouts, weep tiles, and sump pumps discharging into the sanitary sewer.
To locate these leaks, Rehkopf and a team will be walking up and down streets to locate any smoke coming from homes.
If the orderless smoke is seen during this time, residents are asked to call the DPW at 231- 832-2245. Residents are also asked to call the DPW should there be anyone with heart or respiratory ailments that could be immobile or alarmed by fake smoke.
Though the artificial smoke is harmless, during this period, homeowners are asked to have an exit strategy should smoke enter the home
With the artificial smoke being odorless, should the smell of smoke be present, residents are to call 911 and not the DPW. Dispatch will be updated daily on which streets are to be tested and will know if something is to be addressed as an emergency, said Rehkopf.
This testing is being paid for with the same grant that allowed the city to survey and clean out the main sewer lines and will be a one-time thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.