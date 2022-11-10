Reed City veteran continues to serve through community action

REED CITY — After being medically retired from the U.S. Army, Russ Nehmer struggled to find a sense of purpose, until he found it through community service.
Nehmer entered the U.S. Military on two different occasions, first from 1987-1996, and again from 2004-2016. Prior to entering the service for a second time with the 10th Special Forces Group, Nehmer was working for the NFL in its European grassroots program, while attending college at the University of Stirling UK.
There, Nehmer happened to bump into a recruiter who urged him to serve once more. After sharing that he had already done his part to defend his country during Desert Storm, Nehmer said the recruiter told him his skill and experience was all the more reason to join up again.
It was only six years later that Nehmer would be shot and blown up in a firefight in Afghanistan, and incident which earned him a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He almost lost his life that day, but there were others who weren’t so lucky. If it weren’t for his injuries, Nehmer would have continued to serve for as long as he was able, but it was his time to be sent home.
Having spent a little more than two decades combined as a serviceman, going back to civilian life wasn’t easy.
Nehmer started to experience severe depression and suicidal thoughts and eventually entered a treatment facility to receive help.
“I was glad that I did,” he said. “And I wish more people would do that.”
Nehmer has encouraged other veterans to seek help by becoming a mentor in Big Rapids. When other vets hear about his experience, and learn that he had once been considering suicide, he said they often don’t believe him, because “they see an alpha male.”
His breaking point came when his wife left him, and he felt like he had lost everything. But knowing that he still had his children to live for inspired him to keep going and find other ways to make a difference in the world.
“I can continue serving in other ways, so I ran for city council,” Nehmer said.
Along with being a councilmember, Nehmer has also volunteered at local schools, become a coach and Cubmaster for the scouts, joined several board of directors for veterans organizations and worked as a clown. Clowning is something Nehmer has developed a strong passion for, and he was mentored by Patch Adams himself in 2019. Some of Nehmer’s clowning days, including a humanitarian trip to Guatemala, have been documented in a film called ClownVets.
“I’ve kind of found my childlike self, and that’s why it works,” he said. “Between clowning and coaching and interacting with kids in scouts, I don’t get so depressed anymore, and I give back to my community a lot, in different ways.”
Nehmer has always been a man of his community, and he’s continually finding new ways to give back to civilians and veteran families. His most recent project has been designing and raising funds for the construction of a Veterans Memorial Park in Reed City. The city’s courthouse is home to a memorial stone monument that honors all veterans who have served, but Nehmer’s vision is a living memorial where people can enjoy the outdoors.
Plans for the park were first drawn up while Nehmer was in mental health recovery. Art therapy was a part of his rehabilitation process, and before he knew it, he had gone from drawing pictures to sketching a blueprint for a park. Fundraising efforts have been underway for several years, and the next step is having an official landscape designed by an architect.
Though the park will be located in Reed City, Nehmer said it will be a place for families all across Osceola County to visit. One of the first landmarks he’d like to see added is a dog tag tree, so families can hang their loved one’s tags up in the park in remembrance of their time served.
Once the park is complete, Nehmer said it could become a location for community members to spend their time on Veterans Day. He said it’s important that people note the difference between Veterans Day — which is to thank those who have served — and Memorial Day — which is set aside to remember those who have died serving.
On this year’s Veterans Day, Nehmer encourages civilians to thank any veterans they come across through the day, and to remember the freedoms that have been protected by the troops. He said the times have changed, and there are far fewer people serving than ever before, and the youth of today may not value freedom like they used to.
There’s no one freedom that stands out among the rest for Nehmer; he’s proud to practice them all, and he aspires to become either a state representative or senator so he can further protect freedom for the people of his community and his country.
