REED CITY — A rotting roof, an unusable bathroom and a vet about to lose his home, is the situation one Commission on Aging driver found a local veteran in.
About a year and a half ago, Deb Allen knew she had to help John Clark, a Vietnam Navy veteran, when she first saw the state of his home.
“One of my first jobs was to give this disabled vet a ride to the VA in Clare for a doctor’s appointment and I saw the condition of his home was in sad repair, inside and out. The leaking roof has totally destroyed his bathroom almost,‘ she said.
It was then that Allen, who Clark now refers to as “Boss‘ or “Sis,‘ knew something had to be done. But the task proved that it would not be easy.
“I was looking for different kinds of grants for veterans to get a loan to fix his roof and his bathroom,‘ she said. “To make a long story short, I ended up going to Home Depot to see if they had anything.‘
During the Vietnam War, Clark drove a medical truck and it was after a bad accident that sent him through the windshield that his lower back was badly damaged.
Allen had originally tried to get a different grant but it required getting three builders and she could only get one, a Navy Veteran, Brian Carey from Cornerstone Construction located in Evart.
“I reached out to the VFW to see if they knew of any builders who would be willing to volunteer their time and do this job,‘ Allen said. “They recommended Cornerstone and they have been patient with us as we figured everything out.‘
Though the initial grant fell through, Carey stayed on with the project as Allen figured out another option.
When she was unable to get that grant, she began going to other supply companies to see what was available for veteran services.
“That is when Home Depot stepped up to the plate with the veteran’s program that they have,‘ Allen said.
The Home Depot Foundation provided the grant money to get building materials at cost for Carey and his team of around 10 volunteer builders to replace the roof and a smaller group of his to renovate the bathroom. With the teams being made up entirely of volunteers, all the grant money could be put into the home.
“I haven’t told my main team of two that they are volunteering again in the next week or so to do the bathroom,‘ Carey joked. “But we will be doing that project as well.‘
Construction for the new roof started on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and was finished that same day. The bathroom is scheduled to start in the next week or two.
This project normally would have taken Carey and his team of two guys much longer to complete, he said.
“This kind of project would normally take us around three or four days to finish,‘ said Carey. “(...) There was some serious rotting to the ceiling. The bathroom doesn’t even have a ceiling. It has rotted away.‘
With everything that needed to be done and all the obstacles that Allen had to maneuver around to make this project happen, Allen is just glad Clark is getting the help.
“Knowing that John is going to have a new roof is just so gratifying,‘ Allen said. “He is just one of those guys that didn’t want any kind of recognition and didn’t want any help and then I came in and said, ‘No, not good enough for me’‘
As he sat in his home and watched the workers outside, Clark said these projects meant the world to him.
“This is everything,‘ he said. “This means everything to me. It is not every day that you have friends that do this for you.‘
But getting Clark a new roof and handicap bathroom was not the only thing Allen helped her now friend with.
Prior to getting the roof and bathroom fixed for Clark, retired Senior Volunteer Program Director Linda Connell said Allen has done so much more for him than repair his house. She saved it.
“He would have lost his house without her,‘ Connell said. “(...) she was instrumental for him and they are bonded for life now.‘
Connell said that Clark had not paid his taxes and if it were not for Allen there would not be a home to fix.
“He was late on his taxes so she helped him figure out that,‘ Connell said. “His house needed to be cleaned, so she hired people to come in and clean the home. She had a lot of obstacles along the way. Most people would have given up or just told him that there was nothing else they could do. But not Deb. She really went above and beyond for John.‘
Since receiving Allen’s help, Clark has cleared up his taxes, he was able to get cataract surgery through a veteran’s service and both of them have gained a life-long friendship, Connell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.