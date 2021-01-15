Sunday, January 3
Officers were requested to assist EVPD with the arrest of an individual. The Evart officer had two people in custody. The officer transported and lodged one individual.
Monday, January 4
Officers received a report of missing mail order prescription medication. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a two-car traffic accident on West Osceola Ave after one car backed out of a drive and into another. No injuries were reported.
While on patrol, the officer observed a vehicle with defective equipment. A traffic stop was conducted, in which the Officer found the 26-year-old driver did not have insurance on his vehicle. The man was issued an appearance citation for operating without insurance.
Tuesday, January 5
Officers were dispatched to N Chestnut St. regarding a 1 vehicle property damage accident. The vehicle slid off the road causing damage to an underground utility box.
The School Liaison Officer has been busy responding to several reports of truancy. The Officer has been reaching out to the parents, explaining they are responsible for the children’s education. If they are not going to attend school in person, they need to contact the school and get the school's requirements for online classes. He also explains there are resources available through the school to assist with computers and internet.
Officers received a call regarding a civil matter. The Officer explained the matter was not criminal and the caller needed to dispute the matter using the court system.
Wednesday, January 6
Officers received a requested to perform a wellbeing check on a family whose children were not attending school. The Officer observed the children and found nothing to indicate they were in danger. The Officer also questioned the mother regarding the children’s education and encouraged she reached out to the school for resources for online classes and cleared.
Officers received a report of credit card fraud. The 50-year-old male stated he had recently been a victim of identity theft and requested a police report to submit to the credit card company.
Thursday, January 7
Officers were dispatched to a domestic situation where the male was said to have rammed a vehicle into the garage wall. Upon the Officers arrival, it was believed the man was inside the home and Officers were told he was angry and may be armed. He was found to have left on foot and returned when officers requested. Following the investigation, the 46-year-old male was placed under arrest and transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged on Domestic Assault charges without further incident. The report has been sent to the Prosecutor for review on possible charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. A warrant has been requested for a 39-year-old female, also for charges of domestic assault regarding the same incident.
Officers received a phone call from a man, traveling through the area, who came upon a tool bag with tools strewn all over an intersection within Osceola County. The man stated he picked them up and left them at the RCPD in hopes they get back to the owner. If you have lost a tool bag and tools please contact the Reed City Police Department to identify and claim them.
Friday, January 8
Officers responded to a complaint of a juvenile in possession of a prohibited weapon. The item was confiscated and the Officers spoke with the juvenile and the parents regarding the situation. The matter has been turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office to review.
Officers arrested a 35-year-old male on an outstanding three-count warrant for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, Domestic Assault, and Assault. This stems from a December incident where 3 individuals were assaulted during a family gathering. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail, without incident, to await arraignment.
Officers were dispatched to the hospital regarding a male who had made threatening comments on the phone, regarding his mother who was receiving treatment. The Officer spoke with the man upon his arrival, explaining the situation, that there had been a misunderstanding, and issued a warning regarding any trouble. The man agreed and spoke with the staff without further incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.