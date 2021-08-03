Monday, July 19
• Officers were dispatched to a harassment complaint. Upon investigating, it appears the complainant’s mental health is likely a factor.
• Officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm activation at a local business. It was determined a delivery driver had set the alarm off.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on the scene of an injury accident.
Tuesday, July 20
• Officers were dispatched on a report of a vehicle in an alley that had struck a residence, struck a fence and then struck a car before leaving the scene. Officers located the vehicle being driven a few blocks away. The investigation revealed the 40-year-old driver to be Operating Under the Influence. He was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail. It was determined the 35-year-old male passenger had been the original driver of the vehicle before they decided he was too intoxicated to drive. Due to his altered level of consciousness, caused by his level of intoxication, the passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was issued an appearance citation for Operating Under the Influence and leaving the scene of an accident. There were no reported injuries from the accidents, and only the vehicle sustained minor damage.
• Officers were dispatched to take an abandoned vehicle report in a parking lot that was due to be seal-coated.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible suicidal individual. Upon arrival, it was determined the individual was also intoxicated. EMS transported them to the hospital for medical and mental health treatment. The individual was also found to be on probation with a condition of not consuming alcohol. A report was completed and forwarded to the probation officer to handle the probation violation on a different date after treatment.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious man. Upon investigation, it was determined the man was playing Pokémon Go.
Wednesday, July 21
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a man looking into a window. The home occupants confronted the man, who stated a friend used to live there and was not aware she had moved. The matter is under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a larceny at a construction site. Tools were taken from the contractor’s area. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. There was minor damage and no reported injuries.
• Officers took a report of trespassing. It was found to be a misunderstanding by the caller, who had not been at the location but had spoken to an employee. Upon further investigation, it was determined the individual in question had not been on the property but had sent a check for money owed.
Thursday, July 22
• Officers were dispatched for a patient who was receiving mental health treatment and had become upset and aggressive. The individual calmed down and was left in the care of medical staff.
Friday, July 23
• Officers were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle who the caller stated they thought they heard noises in the trunk. The vehicle owner was cooperative and showed the officers the contents of the trunk. The was nothing out of the ordinary in the trunk.
• Officers were dispatched to take an abandoned vehicle report at a local business. Several days prior, the vehicle owner had told the business they had a tow truck coming momentarily to remove the vehicle, but no truck ever came.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a careless driver. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers received a report of a minor serving alcoholic beverages at a local business. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. There were no reported injuries and minor damage. One driver was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Saturday, July 24
• Officers arrested a 30-year-old male on an outstanding contempt of court warrant.
• Officers observed two vehicles parked at a business that is typically closed at that time of day. Contact was made and it was found that employees would be working off hours for the week.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of harassment. Upon investigation, it was found to be a disagreement on Facebook and the caller had blocked the other individual.
