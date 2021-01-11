Sunday, December 27
While on patrol in the downtown area of Reed City the Officer found the Handicap Van Accessible parking sign and post lying on the ground near its stand. The post appeared to have been snapped off at the base where the post connects to the metal stand. Sign was taken and will be turned over to Reed City DPW. The matter is under investigation.
Monday, December 28
Officers responded to a 1-vehicle roadside parking related accident on W. Upton Ave. No injuries report with minor damage to the vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to a family dispute. The responding Officer found a 21-year-old male spit in his step father’s face which is an assault. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged without incident.
Officers were dispatched back to the residence of a prior family dispute, regarding a complaint of multiple people arguing on the front porch. The responding Officer found it was a verbal argument and advised all parties separate for the evening.
Tuesday, Decembe 29
Officers were dispatched to a larceny from a coin operated device. Two games were smashed with a hammer. The matter is under investigation
Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a juvenile teenage male acting disorderly and smoking marijuana. The responding Officer’s investigation, found it was a family dispute with no evidence of a crime. The Officer advised they separate to calm down.
Officers were requested to assist MSP, who were on other calls, to respond to a road run off. The 37-year-old male driver reported he was able to get out of the ditch and needed an Officer for insurance purposes. The responding Officer found the driver to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged without incident.
Wednesday, December 30
Officers were called to an adult care facility regarding a disorderly patient. The responding Officers arrived to find the patient was back in his room and had calmed down.
Officers received a report of an alarm activation during the night at a local factory. The responding Officer arrived to find the cleaning person was new and did not yet understand the alarm system yet.
Thursday, December 31
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. The 49-year-old female driver, of the vehicle that was struck, was transported to the Spectrum Health Reed City ER for treatment by ambulance. The 39-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was issued a citation for No Insurance and placed under arrest for OUIL. He was transported to the Osceola County Jail and lodged without incident.
While on patrol Officers observed a lawn tractor in the ditch after the tie down straps had broken and it came off the trailer. The Officer escorted the man as he towed the tractor a short distance to a residence.
Officers received a call from a resident in the W Franklin Ave area regarding gunshots going off, and a request for an area check. The responding Officer observed a found residence in the area was setting off fireworks in celebration of the New Year. Being New Year’s Eve fireworks are allowed until 1 a.m.
Friday, January 1
Officers were dispatched to a city parking lot regarding a report of a possible fight between 5-6 people. Officers and Deputies arrived and found people dispersing on foot in all directions. Several had been drinking at the bar where the argument had begun but no injuries were reported. Staff at the bar reported damaged patio heaters and stated they would address the matter with the individuals at a later time. Officers cleared.
While on patrol, the Officer found an open gate leading to a secured parking area. This officer checked surrounding doors and property and found nothing suspicious. Contact was made with the key holder and the Officer closed the gate which auto locked and cleared.
