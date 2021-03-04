Sunday, Feb. 21
Officers received a complaint of loud music from a neighboring apartment. The responding officer arrived and was unable to hear any loud music upon arrival. The officer spoke with the tenant, explaining the complaint and issued a verbal warning regarding loud music in the future.
Officers were dispatched to the corner of N Park St and Howard St for a road runoff, due to icy conditions. The tow company removed the vehicle, finding no damage nor any injuries to the driver, no accident report was needed. The driver and the Officer cleared the scene.
Officers received a request for a wellbeing check on two individuals who were believed to be living together, a bond violation for the 22-year-old male in question. The responding officer confirmed there was a no-contact order between the two. The matter was unfounded.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Officers received a call from a man asking for advice regarding repeated text messages from his ex. The complainant explained he has blocked the numbers yet the messages still come through. The Officer responded to the residence and in viewing the numerous messages found them unthreatening. The Officers advised that he continue to block the number and contact his cell phone provider to report a breach in the blocked numbers. The Officer added if the messages escalated, he had an option to press criminal stalking charges
Officers were requested to complete an inspection and verify a vehicle identification number.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Officers received a complaint regarding the misuse of charitable donations. The complainant request the officers advise on how to handle the situation in which the recipient has become demanding. The Officer explained it was a civil matter and not criminal.
Officers received a request to serve No Trespass orders on a 52-year-old male.
Friday, Feb. 26
Officers were dispatched to a complaint of stolen property. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a private property accident where the driver left the scene. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were requested to assist Osceola County Deputies with a traffic stop involving multiple people in the vehicle with outstanding warrants.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Officers were dispatched to an apartment regarding a male who had been on the phone with dispatch reporting he was having a reaction to his medication. He was transported to the Spectrum Health ER without incident.
