REED CITY — People gathered in downtown Reed City to watch the return of the Evergreen Festival Friday night.
The parade got canceled last year due to health restrictions published by the Michigan Department and Health and Human Services to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. With those restrictions loosened, the festival was able to return to the delight of many residents.
“It’s tradition,” lifelong resident Stacy Gilland said. “So it’s nice to have that tradition back and kind of get into the swing of what we used to do.”
As the Polar Express-themed parade made its way down Upton Ave. in the downtown area, residents were treated to a spectacular showing of colorful lights strung along the vehicles and floats.
“It’s really nice to see everybody out and about again and enjoying even though it’s cold,” Vicky Smith, a parade participant, said. “Everyone’s here supporting the city and just making sure that everybody supports the holidays.”
After the parade made its way through the downtown area, the crowd gathered at the Reed City Depot to watch the Christmas tree lighting ceremony while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies.
“It’s nice to be able to have these events,” Boy Scout Troop 74 assistant scoutmaster John Beam Jr. said. “Obviously, we missed a lot last year. Events like this bring the community together, and all the scouts here enjoy getting out and advertising who they are.”
Reed City residents Brenda and Jim Ledbetter attended the parade for the first time with their grandson Ezra Shadowens and were impressed by the scale of the event.
“That was impressive,” Jim said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be that big.”
