Reed City woman charged for connection to crash causing Tustin teen's death

REED CITY — A third person was recently charged in 77th District Court for her connection with the November death of a Tustin teen after a crash.
Rikki Ann-Renee Saez, 20 of Reed City, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to a felony, operating while intoxicated causing death and failure to report a crash causing death, for her connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Sherman Township that led to the death of Timothy Rizor, 17 of Tustin. If convicted, Saez faces up to five years in prison.
Brock Gordon Nelson also was charged in 77th District Court in December with accessory after the fact to a felony and felony obstruction of justice for his connection with the Nov. 23 incident. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced Nelson’s arraignment via press release.
Creed Samuel Watson was arraigned in 77th District Court last November on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death and lying to a police officer for his connection with the same incident on Nov. 23. If convicted, Watson faces up to 15 years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000 for the two felony offenses related to Rizor’s death.
The charges in question are only accusations. Saez, Nelson, and Watson are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court.
In a November press release issued by the sheriff’s office, it said deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Sherman Township at 2:05 a.m. Police said the person who reported the incident stated no one was around the vehicle.
Once at the scene, deputies found a tan 2004 Toyota Camry had gone off the road and overturned. Police said deputies also found Watson and his parents removing items from the vehicle.
Police said at 3:17 a.m. deputies and an ambulance was dispatched to a home on 20 Mile Road near 160th Avenue for a report of a teen having medical problems. That teen was Rizor. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Rizor died before arriving at the hospital, according to police.
The ongoing investigation revealed the two incidents were connected and Watson was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail on the above charges. Alcohol, speed, and not using seatbelts are believed to be factors, according to police.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac couldn’t comment on any of the three cases surrounding Rizor’s death but he did say his office will continue to investigate the incident. He said it is anticipated the autopsy report will be received which will include the cause of death.
