REED CITY — When Louise Devendorf was a teenager, she dreamed that she’d spoken to Jesus.
Unsure of what this experience meant, she went to her grandfather the next day and asked him to help her decipher its message. After some discussion, the pair decided that Devendorf’s dream was a sign for her to start giving back to the community.
Since then, Devendorf has followed through on her commitment to serve others by providing food and various items to the homeless, participating in the Shepherd’s Table program and volunteering with the Feeding America pantry. In addition to her year-round efforts to help those in need, Devendorf has made a decades-long tradition of setting up shop in the Reed City Church of the Nazarene parking lot, and handing out Christmas presents to residents of Osceola County.
There’s usually a strong turnout on Devendorf’s day of gift-giving. Last year, she set the record with about 165 recipients, but this season is expected to be her busiest yet. On Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., Devendorf is planning to give more than 200 presents to those going without this Christmas.
Folks in need of a gift for themselves or their loved one can pick them up by driving through the church parking lot, where Devendorf and her friend RuthAnn LaDuke will be waiting in a big red truck full of colorfully-wrapped presents.
Devendorf collects items all year long in preparation for the giveaway. She separates gifts into categories of men, women, tots and teens. Needless to say, she does a lot of wrapping.
“I wrap all summer,” she said. “I go to yard sales and sometimes somebody will give me something, and so a lot of the stuff is really nice.”
Nearly every corner of Devendorf’s house is occupied by an overflowing box of gifts. Even though she gets an early start, she’s still been wrapping in the days leading up to her event. Along with collecting items to gift, Devendorf has also compiled an assortment of wrapping paper through the years. She said it’s unlikely she’ll ever run out.
As time has gone on, Devendorf has seen the number of visitors to her gift-giving drive-thru increase, in part because the word of her good deed has spread, but also because the need of the community has become more drastic.
“I think there is a real need out there for people,” she said. “Just so they can know that somebody cares.”
It’s not only those who are poor who need some assistance around the holidays. Devendorf has seen home and vehicle owners struggle during Christmas as well. For that reason, when people come to the drive-thru, Devendorf doesn’t ask questions, she just does what she can to help.
Once the truck has been emptied, Devendorf said she’ll be heading down to the streets of Grand Rapids to pass out clothing, blankets, food and other items to the city’s homeless population.
There isn’t a day that goes by where Devendorf doesn’t feel grateful for the opportunity to be a help to her fellow community members. She believes it’s her true calling.
“It all came from that dream,” she said. “And now I feel fulfilled.”
