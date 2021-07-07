BIG RAPIDS — A 23-year-old Reed City woman was injured Tuesday morning in a Mecosta County crash in Chippewa Township.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office issued a press release stating at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to 80th Avenue/23 Mile Road in Chippewa Township for a report of a single-vehicle personal injury crash. The investigation revealed the Reed City woman was traveling north on 80th Avenue/23 Mile Road when she ran off the roadway to the left and struck several trees, police said.
The woman also was pinned in her vehicle. Police said the crash was believed to have occurred Monday night around 11 p.m. The woman was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Fork Township and Chippewa Township Fire and Rescue, Mecosta County EMS and the Mecosta County Posse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.