REED CITY — A Reed City woman is one of 13 people named to the state's "first-ever" Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Rhonda Lange was one of 9,367 people who applied to serve on the commission. That field was narrowed to 200 and then 180 before commissioners were selected at random during a drawing on Aug.17.
Lange, who will fill one of the Republican slots on the commission, did not respond to several requests from the Cadillac News for comment.
In her application, Lange said, "I have most of my adult life considered myself an independent, however, I have a tendency to agree with a lot of conservative/Republican views."
The commission has four slots for Republicans, four slots for Democrats and five slots for independents.
The redistricting commission was approved by Michigan voters following a ballot initiative that many Republicans opposed; relatively few Republicans ended up applying for the commission, based on data released by the Secretary of State's office. The office said 48.5% of the applications came from people unaffiliated with the two major parties, while 38.5% came from Democrats and 13% came from Republicans.
Among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, 12 applicants were from Lake County, nine applicants were from Missaukee County, 12 applicants were from Osceola County and 23 applicants were from Wexford County.
"I feel this commission would be a way for me to serve my community and state," Lange wrote in her application.
Besides Lange, the Republicans on the commission will include Erin Wagner of Charlotte; Cynthia Orton of Battle Creek and Douglas James Clark of Rochester Hills. Democrats on the commission will include M. Rothborn of Lansing; Juanita Curry of Detroit; Dustin Joseph Witjes of Ypsilanti and Brittni Kellom of Detroit. Independents include Janice Vallette of Highland; James Edward Decker of Fowlerville; Richard Weiss of Saginaw; Steven Terry Lett of Interlochen and Anthony Eid of Orchard Lake.
