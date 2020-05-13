REED CITY — Missing her opportunity to dress up on Sundays and see her neighbors, one Reed City woman is trying to organize a neighborhood singalong.
Missing a reason to dress up for church, Louise Devendorf is hoping to have people dress up in their Sunday best and stand outside on their front lawns or porches and sing, play instruments and enjoy their neighbors on Sunday, May 17 from 2 to 3 p.m.
"I don't know about everyone else, but I have not dressed up since this whole thing started," Devendorf said. "And I love to dress up."
The song of choice is "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing."
"It's an uplifting song," Devendorf said. "Plus, anyone of any skill level can join in on it."
During the Stay Home order, which has now been extended until May 28, Devendorf said now, more than ever, communities need come together with safe celebrations like the one she is planning.
"We need to be connected and we need each other right now," Devendorf said. "(...) Other communities are doing similar things. Like there was one recently in DC doing something similar. So, I thought this would be nice for our community too."
Though she knows of a few people who are interested in participating next Sunday, Devendorf hopes that as word gets out more people will be interested.
