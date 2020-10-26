Region has history of anti-government activity, violent plots against public officials

MESICK — News earlier this month that a group of men, including one individual in Cadillac and another in Luther, allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan in hopes of eventually overthrowing the government may have caught a lot of people off guard.
One doesn’t have to look very hard, however, to find examples of the same sort of radical thinking and plan-making within the last three decades right here in Northern Michigan.
Two incidents, in particular, stand out — one involving a man who was arrested with an automatic rifle near Mesick and another involving a Lake City man who threatened to kill President Bill Clinton.
The incident involving the man with the machine gun occurred a few years before historians generally acknowledge the modern militia movement began but the seeds of anti-government ideology already were starting to germinate.
Wexford County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Lakeview man on Aug. 26, 1990, for carrying an automatic .38 caliber pistol and another automatic weapon (later determined to be a replica M-16).
Deputies discovered the weapons after they conducted a traffic stop when the Volkswagen van the man was driving crossed the centerline. A warrant was later obtained to search the rest of the vehicle, at which time police also found 900 rounds of ammunition.
The weeks following the arrest were eventful, to say the least: the man, who was described as a soft-spoken Vietnam veteran, refused to recognize the authority of the Michigan legal system.
Challenging the authority of the judge and prosecuting attorney, the man said he was subject to the “jurisdiction of Jesus Christ, as a member of the sovereign body of Jesus Christ‘ and that God’s laws and the Constitution have been subverted in favor of international law.
During his circuit court arraignment, supporters packed the courtroom and picketed outside the courthouse. They held signs with statements such as “HAVE OUR PUBLIC SERVANTS BECOME OUR MASTERS.‘
The man maintained he was being denied due process of law because “no accuser has come forward as an injured party to identify the accused‘ and that under Article II of the Constitution, he had the right to bear arms as a citizen.
“I am the government,‘ he said. “People think the administrators are the government and they’re not ... I like to live at peace with man. You’ll not find anyone who is an enemy of mine except bureaucrats ... Anyone who is a Christian knows there is only one law and it does not fall under these statutes and orders. The Bible is the word of God and that is the only law of this land.‘
Citing violations of common law, the man filed a $3.3 million suit against Wexford County Circuit Court Judge William Peterson and requested an additional $50,000 per day for each day he continued to be lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
“(Peterson) has acted as an administrative agent using armed force to impost his own determinations,‘ the man’s lawsuit stated. “The Respondent denied the Demandant’s right to remedy under the Uniform Commercial Code and directed others to deprive him of the free exercise of his claimed rights to liberty by restraint and continues to direct others to hold him hostage.‘
Visiting Circuit Court Judge Terrence Thomas dismissed the lawsuit.
“There is no basis for this lawsuit, either in fact or in law,‘ Thomas said. “What you’ve filed so far is frivolous. This lawsuit has no merit and to protect the taxpayers from any further expense, you must post $1,000 bond to continue this action.‘
During his criminal trial, the man objected repeatedly to testimony, saying the judge was allowing the trial to proceed without determining legal jurisdiction. He asked the judge whether the court’s jurisdiction was under the “common law.‘ He also repeatedly told the judge that there was a case of “mistaken identity‘ that he was a “preamble citizen‘ and not subject to the statutes of the State of Michigan.
Visiting Judge James M. Batzer said he didn’t understand what a preamble citizen was and regardless of citizenship, the man fell under the jurisdiction of Michigan criminal law. Batzer found the man guilty and when considering his punishment, exceeded sentencing guidelines out a sense of “overwhelming potential for lethal destruction.‘
“To the court, the only fair, just and proper message with regard to public safety is a maximum sentence,‘ Batzer said. “I emphasize that (the Lakeview man) is entitled to any theological, philosophical beliefs he wants to have about the structure of government, but he is not entitled to act in defiance of the law ... I believe you have consumed a large dose of philosophical snake oil — you have shown no expression of regret or remorse, only statements of defiance of the lawful authority of this court.‘
Batzer ordered the man to be confined to prison for a minimum of 39 months to five years.
Retired Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom recalled that through the joint investigation between the sheriff’s office, the treasury department, and the FBI, a compound connected to the man was located south of Mesick. They found trailers full of ammunition as well as a partially built underground bunker.
Finstrom said every time the man was eligible for parole, he would state the courts had no authority over him and that constitutionally he didn’t recognize their laws. As a result, Finstrom said he spent every day of his sentence either in jail or prison.
In the weeks between the man’s arrest and trial, a Mesick-area church became tangentially involved in the case when they were found to be in non-compliance with area building ordinances.
Arguing along the same lines as the Lakeview man — who coincidently attended services and bible study at the church — the pastor said they weren’t beholden to man’s law, only God’s.
In a letter to judge Batzer, the church pastor said the bottom line issue of the case is God’s sovereignty and the Lordship of Jesus Christ and the need for Batzer to exercise God’s judgement.
“You, your honor, sit in judgement to exercise God’s judgement ... There is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God,‘ the pastor wrote, quoting scripture. “This truth is emphasized by the apostle’s encouragement that we have no need to fear if we are doing good, but only if we are doing evil. We are not doing evil, Judge Batzer, we are only seeking to serve the Lord and build a place to worship him.‘
Judge Batzer ruled the church did not respond to a Dickson Township attorney’s motion for default judgement in the case. In an earlier complaint, the township asked the buildings be removed. Batzer ordered the removal of buildings on church property within 30 days.
In 1993, in Missaukee County, a man was charged after he made threats to kill President Bill Clinton, and even robbed a store to finance his plans to do so.
The man, who claimed to have ties to Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh (a pivotal figure in the origin of the militia movement), pleaded guilty to charges he threatened Clinton verbally the previous March and then mailed a letter threatening his life.
“I don’t care what you people do to me, I am going to kill Clinton one way or another,‘ the man said. “I should be judging you. The only people I extinguish are people who deserve to die.‘
The man previously had been sentenced to life in prison for the armed robbery of the Butterfield Store near Merritt, during which he threatened to kill the store owners.
According to authorities, he robbed the Butterfield Store to finance a trip to Washington to attack Clinton.
“I could not believe this coward became president, this draft dodger,‘ the man said. “I could not believe the people in this country could stand by and let another Democrat in the White House. I did aim to kill him. I still aim to. I am certainly guilty, yes, and proud of it.‘
Another plot to commit violence against public officials occurred around the same time. Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom said police found a compound that included a bunker and underground firing range between Manton and Mesick. He said the person who owned the property had a big military gun on a turret set up on his property that was pointed down the driveway.
In this case, an informant helped to locate this person who Finstrom describe as a loner but also had a plan to ambush law enforcement personnel who assumed they were responding to a legitimate call, but it was a decoy to get them to come out to the site of the ambush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.