Region moving deeper into housing crisis

CADILLAC — The ongoing housing crisis in Northwest Lower Michigan is getting worse.
So says Robert Carson, regional director of the community development program for Networks Northwest, who oversaw the staff that compiled a recent report on housing in the region, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties.
“The key takeaways from the report are continued education and notification to the local units of government, elected (and) appointed officials; and residents that we continue to move deeper into a housing crisis from both a quantity and price point stance,‘ Carson said.
Solving it requires local officials and residents to support a number of policy changes, but Carson says there isn’t a single panacea.
Many of those policy changes involve re-thinking how neighborhoods should look. It’s a move away from single-family homes with large lot sizes and a move towards “the missing middle‘ such as duplexes, town homes and courtyard-style apartments and bungalows.
Sometimes community members with homes are wrong about the kind of housing people without homes want. Not everybody wants a single-family home during every phase of life. A target market analysis can help developers figure out what to build.
“For example in Frankfort they’re working on a project and they did a market analysis and what they found was that their workforce housing really just wanted one-bedroom apartments,‘ said Yarrow Brown, the executive director of Housing North which also had a hand in the report. “That was what they needed and could afford.‘
But every community is different; that’s why the market analysis is so important; in Missaukee County, for example, “it’s more elderly people looking to transition out of their single-family or larger homes into something that accommodates them as they age in place,‘ Brown said.
More broadly speaking, Wexford and Missaukee counties could fill nearly 2,500 additional housing units.
In Wexford County, there’s an unmet need for 1,402 rental units and 458 owned homes. In Missaukee County, there’s a need for 336 rentals and 204 owned housing units, according to the Networks Northwest report.
“That’s the demand of people that currently live here and people that would move here,‘ Brown explained. People that already live in the area but want their own housing are typically living with family or friends.
More households mean more jobs, more economic activity.
Networks Northwest concludes the report with a list of suggestions that can move the housing needle; one of them is that communities become Redevelopment Ready Certified (Cadillac has just achieved this status). The redevelopment certification includes zoning changes that allow for denser and mixed-use housing. The certification process, according to Brown, is useful for some communities but smaller ones that never saw much development in the first place might struggle to put the resources into place to go through with the process.
Concern about short-term rentals taking the place of housing units that might otherwise house workers continues.
There is a need for some short-term rentals in the region “but we don’t want (all houses) to get scooped up (and turned) into short-term rentals, as people are getting evicted.‘
Evictions are a concern as a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic is expected to end soon.
And it’s not clear where those people will go if they are evicted.
The waitlist for Section 8 housing in Cadillac has 70 names on it, according to Cadillac Housing Commission Director Carrie Ferguson. The wait typically takes five to seven years or more.
