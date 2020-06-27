On Monday, the Cadillac Area YMCA will be opening earlier after it reopened the previous week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Dillon Community Center to close.
RC Fitness, however, is stuck in limbo after the U.S. Court Appeals for the Sixth Circuit granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request Wednesday night for a stay of a lower court ruling declaring her order closing gyms in southern Michigan because of COVID-19 should be lifted Thursday.
On Wednesday, Whitmer's Press Secretary Tiffany Brown said the three Republican-appointed judges got it right and in the fight against a global pandemic courts must give governors broad latitude to make quick and difficult decisions.
While disappointed they cannot open RC Fitness, Tony Yost said he and his wife Debbie were not caught by surprise with the decision to keep gyms closed.
"We anticipated this could happen," he said. "We are prepared to open when we get the go-ahead but we have to follow the guidelines given and right now that means we stay closed."
Yost said he understands why gyms are being told to stay closed, especially when it comes to the smaller facilities.
"Everyone comes in here and is already close together," he said. "That is something a lot of smaller fitness facilities are facing. When you have a small space and then you add all the heavy breathing and touching of equipment that comes with a fitness facility. It becomes difficult to maintain social distancing and keep people safe."
When the time to open does come, Yost said he is planning on a soft opening to start with limited staffed hours to help people get back into the gym while still maintaining safety.
"When we closed, we lost a lot of memberships," he said. "(...) A soft opening will allow us to open back up and regain some of those memberships slowly."
Slow and steady is going to be key to keeping people safe during COVID-19 Yost said.
"We would love to be able to open back up but we just have to be patient right now until it is time to do that," he said. "I wouldn't want anyone coming here and getting sick because they wanted to work out."
Cadillac Area YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Paul King sent an email out to members Thursday stating the Dillon Community Center would be opening at 5:30 a.m. starting Monday and its hours of operations would be 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. The facility would remain closed on Sundays during the summer like normal.
Previously, the Y announced it would be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on June 22 and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. Members ages 14 and up were allowed to use the facility as were Y member individual families of all ages for open swim time by appointment starting on June 18.
Other activities people could partake in included group exercise, aquatics, pickleball, family gym, and personal training. On Monday, King said water fitness classes also will be returning. Like all the Y's group exercising classes, King said members interested in taking a water fitness class will have to either register online or call the Y at 775-3369 to reserve a space.
When the Y opened up on June 22, King said it was great to see the faces of members and a few even were lined up early to get in. He said the facility has adhered to the various social distancing guideline and has moved fitness accordingly. He also said how the pool also adheres to those guidelines.
While there is hope to open up things, like group exercise classes, to non-members in July, King said the first goal was to ensure members had the ability to use the facility.
He also said he can understand if fitness facilities like Reed City Fitness are frustrated with the action taken by the courts Wednesday after going through what the YMCA went through the past few months.
"It is tough. The governor is trying to open the state as safely as possible," he said. "Gyms are situations where you are inside and that is where you are seeing the cases spread, in enclosed areas."
