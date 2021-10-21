With archery deer season in full swing and the firearm opener less than a month away, Buck Fever is starting to take over the minds of area hunters.
Although this year’s deer season is shaping up to be similar to last year, there will be some differences. The biggest difference will be the universal antlerless license, which allows hunters to go between counties, public and private lands and Deer Management Units.
Things that haven’t changed, however, are likely generating more conversations amongst hunters.
Hunters still have to adhere to a baiting and feeding ban in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula. The current ban was voted in by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in August 2018.
The purpose was to combat the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. For those who don’t know, CWD attacks the central nervous system of infected animals, resulting in emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions. There is no recovery, and the disease always results in the death of the animal.
Although that was the purpose of the ban, businesses like Walraven’s Market also have been impacted.
Jake Walraven said the market used to sell a lot of bait to hunters this time of year, but since the ban was put in place in January 2019, those sales have slowed.
“We don’t see the traffic in here like we used to. It has really hurt the farmers who grew it. It helped them get rid of their No. 2 carrots and apples,” Walraven said. “There are still hunters around and they are still buying bait, just not like they used to.”
Walraven said many of the people who are buying bait say they are headed north to Upper Peninsula, where baiting is still legal, but whether they are or aren’t is uncertain. He also said a lot of people also are buying the things that hunters used to use as bait to feed their horses and other livestock.
He also said some people even use things like carrots or apples to bake or can.
“People were purchasing them before to feed the deer and now people are doing other things with them like canning carrots and making apple sauce,” Walraven said.
The regulations include a statewide ban on the use of all-natural cervid urine-based lures and attractants, except for lures that are approved by the Archery Trade Association. Also included is an immediate ban on baiting and feeding in the 16-county area identified as the CWD Management Zone. This area includes Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa and Shiawassee counties.
The ban on baiting and feeding in the Lower Peninsula became effective on Jan. 31, 2019. The start date on this regulation also was intended to allow bait producers and retailers time to adjust to the new rule.
When looking at the baiting ban and its effectiveness, DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said the impact of what was started in 2019 won’t be seen for decades.
“We are talking 20, 50 or 70 years. What we are doing today will hopefully have an impact later,” he said. “We are acting now but the chances are we won’t’ see the impacts of what we do. It moves so slowly. Like a forester does a management cut and will never see the impact of what they do because the process is slow.”
As for whether the ban has impacted hunters or the deer herd negatively is a question that people can start to assess.
When it was enacted, people said hunters wouldn’t be taking as many deer and the DNR can say that is not the case, Stewart said. Successful hunters in 2020 harvested more than 410,000, which was a huge increase when compared to 2019. Stewart also said of that total number of harvested deer in 2020, more than 370,000 were taken in the Lower Peninsula where the ban is in effect.
He also said there are retailers still selling bait like corn and sugar beets and the DNR knows there are still people who are not following the baiting ban. Stewart said it is unfortunate because the regulation was put in place for a reason.
Although there is still resistance to the regulation, Stewart said he can say with confidence that the DNR is not considering re-evaluating the baiting ban. He also said the DNR is not planning on proposing a return of baiting anytime soon.
“That is different than saying it won’t come back. WE don’t have the final say in what regulations are finalized. We simply propose regulation and the Natural Resource Commission makes a final determination on that,” he said. “There is no plan on proposing a change or a return of baiting but that is not to say it won’t return through legislation or a Natural Resource Commission decision.”
While chronic wasting disease and the baiting and feeding ban are topics that seem to be on the minds of most hunters, antler point restrictions have quietly remained in place. The restrictions are a tool used to protect a class of bucks of a certain age from being harvested to graduate them to the next age class by only allowing hunters to harvest bucks with a certain number of antler points on a side, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan’s basic statewide deer hunting regulation — the definition of an “antlered deer” as one with at least one antler that measured three inches or more — was adopted in 1921 and has remained the same since that time.
In 2011, a proposal was submitted to consider establishing a three-point restriction in 12 counties in the northwest Lower Peninsula, including Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The Natural Resources Commission enacted antler-point restrictions in those 12 northwest Lower Peninsula counties in June 2013. Under the regulations, hunters are required to ensure antlered deer have at least one antler with a minimum of three points, with each point at least 1 inch long. A total of 1,000 surveys were sent out in 2012 by the Department of Natural Resources asking if hunters approved of the proposal. The survey returned with a 68.5 percent approval rate.
In 2017, APR was again looked at in the 12 northwest Lower Peninsula counties. The DNR proposed to continue the APRs “without sunset,” meaning that there will be no further evaluation of the law and the DNR will no longer look at whether it should remain. It again was surveyed and eventually approved. Now it is considered permanent unless brought back before the NRC, just like every other law that relates to hunting and fishing.
Stewart said the DNR is comfortable with the process of implementing ARP based on hunter requests rather than initiating a regional or statewide regulation.
“Our agency is comfortable with the baseline level of support (from hunters) that must be achieved before APR are implemented. Then it must be re-evaluated,” he said. “We are comfortable with that rather than a blanket regulation.”
With the firearm deer season less than a month away, Stewart said it is still a little early to say if the trend of increased hunter participation is continuing, but the most recent weekly report said license sales are down roughly 9% from last year at this time.
He said that could very well change as many hunters wait until November to buy licenses and numbers currently are still higher than they were in 2019. That would put 2021 in line more with 2018 rather than 2020. Stewart also said last year’s surge was more in line with licenses sales from 2015 and 2016.
“It does appear we will see a dip in hunter numbers from last year but we are on par or above the previous year and maybe that is the best we can expect to happen,” he said. “No one thought the trend (declining hunters) would reverse itself in one year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.