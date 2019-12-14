CADILLAC — Everybody wants to pet Sven the reindeer — yes, he's named for the reindeer from "Frozen" — but the gentle giant is shy.
Is there a quintessential reindeer personality?
Not exactly. Reindeer are individuals, the same way dogs have different personalities.
"They're very unique to themselves," said Danny Aldrich of Rooftop Reindeer, which brought Sven and another reindeer, Candy, to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library Monday evening.
Sven, at five years old, looks a lot like the reindeer of your imagination, with a towering rack that competed with shorter adults for height. Candy, who is only eight months old, is a lot smaller and has just the beginning of a rack. But it's Candy who is quicker to approach the excited children for pats and a taste of reindeer kibble, a handful of which was for sale for 25 cents.
"(Sven is) not quite as outgoing," Aldrich said. "He's very slow. There's no reason for it. He's been that way since he was born."
Candy is more interested in people.
"I could walk away (and) this guy would follow me just like somebody's dog," Aldrich said. "I wouldn't even have to hold that leash."
Aldrich and his team of reindeer visit libraries (and other placs) across the state this time of year, but preparing the reindeer for Christmastime visits is a year-round job.
Even in the summertime, Rooftop Reindeer is hard at work training their reindeer.
To fly?
Well ... to tolerate loud noise, excited squeals, and all of the other things that might amount to the phrase "arose such a clatter."
"We get them used to a lot of kids. Loud kids, screaming kids," Aldrich said. "We get them used to cars, fire trucks, noises."
A big part of training a reindeer is simply putting in the time.
"We're with them the first day they're born," Aldrich said. "We're right in the stalls with them."
In some ways, training a reindeer is similar to training a horse.
"They're similar to a horse as far as how their brain works," Aldrich said. "They know their names. They go by voice commands."
Aldrich's family has been in the reindeer business for nearly 30 years.
It started with a collection of exotic deer for pets.
Then a friend decided to go to Alaska to get some reindeer. He asked the Aldriches if they wanted to get some reindeer, too.
"We've been a very large Christmas family for years and years," Aldrich said.
And so his dad decided to go for it. The family got two calves in 1991, started working with them, and the rest is history.
"We fell in love with them and got rid of everything else," Aldrich said. It turned into a full-time business.
This month, some Rooftop Reindeer animals are touring the state for public appearances, while other reindeer stay at the farm near Clare for farm and Santa visits. For more information, visit https://www.rooftopreindeer.com/.
