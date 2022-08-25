Relay for Life ready for eventful weekend

CADILLAC — For 10 hours, people from Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Mecosta counties plan on kicking cancer’s butt.
The annual Relay for Life is scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday within the Cadillac City Park and Cadillac Rotary Performing Art Pavilion. The goal is simple. Those who gather are going to celebrate cancer survivors as well as remember those friends and family who lost their fight to the terrible disease.
They also plan on continuing the fight by helping to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
This year’s theme is Dr. Seuss and they are using a motto of, “A hope is a hope, no matter how small,” which is a play on a line from Dr. Suess’ book, “Horton Hears a Who.”
The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at noon followed by sponsorship recognition. With those things out of the way, the event looks to keep people entertained with the help of a live professional wrestling show provided by UWE Pro Wrestling. The show starts at 1 p.m.
Created in 2003 by Eric Freedom and Tracy Hannigan, UWE Pro Wrestling honors the long-standing tradition of great wrestling with the best independent professional wrestling in Michigan, while assisting local charities and organizations.
Before the start of the wrestling show, a corn hole tournament is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and the cost to enter is $10 per person. The winning team will receive prizes.
Other events include a survivor and caregiver ceremony, open karaoke and stage games, another UWE Pro Wrestling show at 4 p.m., a Fight Back ceremony, a DJ dance hour, live music with Bill Barnett and Adam Joynt, a Luminaria ceremony and finally a closing ceremony.
There also will be a bounce house, dunk tank and Crafters for a Cause also will be there. More than 50 booths are scheduled to be set up at this craft show/fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 100% of each booth fee will be donated to Relay for Life.
Food and drinks will be provided by Eric’s Wraps, Cornerstone Coffee, Primos BBQ and Mexi Mike’s.
For more information, go to www.relayforlife.org/wexfordmissaukeemi.
