CADILLAC — Easter is often a time when families come together for socialization, egg hunts, candy and more.
But for local religious leaders, Easter is the time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his conquest of death and sin.
“Certainly for Christian people of faith, it is the most important time of our year,” St. Ann Catholic Church Pastor Michael Janowski said. “It’s the time that our salvation is assured to us in the death, the suffering and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
During Holy Week, local churches have held services to reflect on the events leading up to Jesus’ death and his resurrection. Janowski said these events symbolize death no longer has power over us and we can live forever if we put our faith in Jesus.
“Jesus proves to us that there is life in the kingdom of Heaven with him forever,” Janowski said. “But our sins have impeded that and so what he does is he becomes the victim.”
“He becomes the offering for our sins and by that death and resurrection, we’re freed from our sins and we’re given the hope and the promise of eternal life.”
Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church Pastor Adam Barton said at the foundation of Easter is the fact Jesus is alive. He said everything churches do throughout the year brings them back to that fact.
“At the heart of everything in Christianity is that Jesus died and rose again,” Barton said. “And through him and through faith in him, we also die to our sin and rise to new life.”
Lake City United Methodist Church Pastor Russell Logston said Easter also proves we are not alone and there is someone else there to help us through our fears and concerns.
“It brings reassurance that God is present within our lives and provides guidance and direction for life if we should so choose to listen and accept what God has done for us.”
In the midst of the difficulties many people face, Logston said Easter is a time of hope.
This message of hope especially resonates with Logston because the other church he ministers for, St. John Lutheran Church, sold its building. While this is a sad time for the church and its members, Logston said Easter reminds him that God still has a plan.
“Even though there are some points in life where we see endings, there’s the possibility of new beginnings,” he said.
“Just like the resurrection was really not an end, but a beginning, I think that works within our world and our lives today.”
Easter has also given pastors like Grove Church Pastor Herb Helsel a purpose in life.
Helsel said many of Jesus’ disciples died miserable deaths preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Despite facing death, he said the disciples stood by their stories and that’s evidence enough for Helsel to believe the resurrection was real.
“It’s kind of the reason I do what I do every day of my life,” he said. “It’s what my whole life stands for.”
Jesus’ promise to return is another aspect of Easter Helsel highlighted. As unbelievable as it was for someone to beat death, Helsel said Jesus did it not for himself, but for all of us.
“He went to the cross for all of us and when he rose again, he did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Helsel said. “He in fact, conquered death so that you and I can live eternally in heaven if we simply believe in him and have faith that he did what he said he was going to do.”
The holiday can also be viewed as a love story in the eyes of Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church Pastor Gregory DuBois. He said in his love, God gave the world his only son to save it and bring eternal life to those who believed in Jesus.
“The world is a broken place,” DuBois said. “We all suffer hardships and death, but we mustn’t blame God. Our ancestors, Adam and Eve, broke the world when they disobeyed in the beginning.”
“But God, in his love for us, let nature take its course so that you, and I, and all people, would be born one day to live and have a chance to discover God’s love.”
Some pastors said they believe the meaning of Easter has been lost by some people. Janowski said it’s easy for some people to get caught up in the secular or nonsacred aspects of Easter.
To help them rediscover the meaning of the holiday, Janowski said people are invited to come back to church. However, he said the Holy Spirit and God need to draw them back, not pastors like him.
“It’s going to be the power of God working in their minds and hearts, but certainly, we want to invite them to think about the possibility of coming home,” he said. “They’re part of our family.”
The amount of time that has passed between Jesus’ resurrection and today could also affect people’s views on Easter. DuBois said many have lost hope and all that’s left of the holiday is the Easter bunny and egg hunts.
Like Janowski, DuBois said people should come to worship services where evidence of Jesus’ resurrection is discussed and explained.
“God actually has visited us and done these things for us in our history,” he said. “Read the Bible. Pray and ask God for his help to understand and believe.”
During this sacred holiday, pastors like Barton want people to think about the possibility of a new life thanks to Jesus. All they have to do is believe.
“He is in us and we are in him,” he said. “We take on his character. We display his love. We speak his words on his behalf because he is in us through the Holy Spirit.”
