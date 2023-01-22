REED CITY — A concrete gray sky and a few flakes of snow greeted a small gathering of people as they walked downtown Reed City early Saturday afternoon. Some held Justice for Janette signs, some softly chanted “Justice for Janette.” Otherwise, it was a quiet procession along Upton Avenue.
The gathering stopped in front of the former Gambles Store, the store where Janette Roberson was murdered 40 years ago.
Tears welled in the eyes of Roberson’s sister Lana Jarvie as a poem was in front of the store.
“This was the hardest (walk),” Jarvie said. “I think it is because it has been 40 years.”
Jarvie said she was disappointed because she hoped more people would show up for the walk and that no one from the city attended.
“The majority of the public doesn’t show up, but the ones who do show up are very supportive,” Jarvie said. “We appreciate ... the detectives who are working not only Janette’s case, but others.”
Pat and Steve Lowery attended the walk for the first time. They heard about it through Steve’s creative writers group, which is attended by Judy Knuttila. Knuttila writes a poem each year for the walk and she read her poem during one the writers group’s meetings.
“Judy (Knuttila) read the same poem as the one read in front of the store, and it piqued my interest,” Pat Lowery said.
Pat Lowery was inspired to write a song and Steve Lowery recorded it. Then they asked Connor Bain, who attends the same church as the Lowerys, to put together a video. The video with the song was played at the Depot as part of the Justice for Janette walk.
“That song and video blew me away when I first heard it,” Jarvie said. “It’s called ‘Janettes Prayer.’”
Pat Lowery said she was moved by the walk and going to the store where Roberson was murdered.
“The main purpose is for Lana to have closure,” Pat Lowery said. “She is still hurting.”
Jarvie said she believed the walk does help spread the word, keep Roberson’s memory alive and might jog someone’s memory. She said she wasn’t sure what was more important to her, know who killed her sister or why.
“Maybe if I knew the who and know of this person, or people, then I’d have some idea as to why, but I can probably figure out the why by now,” she said. “I guess I’d like to know why whoever did this thought it was something that should have been done. What gave them the right, and I’d love to ask that question in a room, by ourselves. In my brain, I’d love to terrorize him or them, but then that would make me just like him or them. Because at the end of the day, there really was no good reason for what he or they did at all.”
Roberson’s body was found in the basement of the store, which was the store’s pet department. She was murdered during the afternoon of Jan. 19, 1983 while working. There were other workers in the store as well as customers. While there have been many tips, clues and interviews, the information needed to solve the case has not been discovered yet.
There are inherent obstacles in solving any cold case said, Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Aaron Tubergen, who attended the walk. He said getting up to speed with the investigation is the first step. In the case of Roberson’s murder, he said previous detectives digitized all the information that has been compiled on the case. A painstaking process that took significant time to complete, but invaluable to those working on the case.
“I can just do a search now for a name. Before (the information was digitized) I would have had to search hundreds of pages of information to look for a name,” Tubergen said. “Everything is organized ... it is a huge tool.”
Speaking generally about working on a cold case, Tubergen said all the information was gathered by other investigators, techniques and available investigative tools were different then. For instance, he said 40 years ago the collection, storage and analysis of DNA was different.
“I am not speaking to (Roberson’s case) but generally, the most obvious is DNA. I don’t think 40 years ago you could have guessed it would be such a useful tool,” he said.
He added the use of smartphones and computers continue to evolve, where 40 years ago they were basically non-existent.
“The ways to solve cases today and collect physical evidence did not exist in 1983,” Tubergen said. “Forty years from now, who knows what they will be using.”
Tubergen said he is not sure what information or tip is needed to solve the Roberson case.
“It is like working a puzzle without a border, and you don’t know how many pieces there are,” he said.
There are currently 25 to 30 cold cases being investigated in Tubergen’s district, which includes 13 counties.
“Each case is important, can’t say one is any less important than the other,” he said. “Certainly, this case is special and on our minds.”
