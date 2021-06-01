EVART — “Just look at the markers in this cemetery. That tells the story of Memorial Day. That’s why we’re here today, to remember them and honor them.‘
The words of David Brickey, a retired Army veteran from Evart who is the commander of the Amvets Post 11 and past commander of the VFW Post 7979 of Evart, were spoken Monday after a moving morning ceremony that took place in three parts at Guyton Park in Evart, Riverside Park and the Forest Hills Cemetery.
“We want to get across how important democracy is,‘ he added, “especially today in our country.‘
There was a 21-gun salute at all three locations. The placing of the wreath and the raising of the flag to half-mast also took place at Guyton Park and at the cemetery.
At Guyton Park, Zoe Mardick of Evart played Taps after the wreath was placed and the flag was raised. At Riverside Park, a wreath was thrown into the Muskegon River, a powerful Naval tradition honoring soldiers lost at sea that has become a part of the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Evart. At the cemetery, there was another 21-gun salute under Brickley’s direction while Rich Machleit, a retired Navy veteran and Evart native, played a haunting version of Taps.
When Machleit, a retired lieutenant, was asked about the significance of Memorial Day, he looked out at the part of the cemetery where many veterans were buried and pointed his finger.
“Because of the ones who didn’t come home,‘ he said. “We owe our freedoms to the ones who died preserving them and we should never forget that. We can’t forget that.‘
