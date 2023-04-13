CADILLAC — The newly remodeled Walmart store on 34 Road in Haring Township will reopen to the public on Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m.
According to a press release issued by Walmart, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening and the upgrades made at the store, located at 8917 E. 34 Road.
“From delivery to pick up, to in-store shopping; the Cadillac store remodel solidifies Walmart’s commitment to providing customers with a seamless, effortless, high-quality shopping experience,” reads the press release.
In addition to a ribbon-cutting featuring officials from the city of Cadillac, Haring Township, and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, long-time associates and local organizations making an impact in the community will be recognized.
There also will be a new Cadillac-focused mural revealed during the event.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the store will have a sampling event of some of the most popular products.
There also will check presentations to a number of local nonprofit groups, and vendors doing giveaways for attendees.
