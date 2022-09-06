TUSTIN — Pilots from across the state gathered at the Cadillac Area Modelers Society runway Sunday to demonstrate their aircraft for the public.
This year marks the 55th CAMS air show, but it’s the first time the group has had their grounds outfitted with a runway. Jets, planes and helicopters could be spotted zooming through the sky, handled by both CAMS members and visiting pilots. CAMS President Toby Danford said Sunday’s turnout was the largest he’d seen over the last 10 years.
“This hobby has grown so much and become so easy with the electric to fly,” he said. “We’re a free event by donation only and I think that brings a lot of the crowd in. They can come in, their own lawn chairs, their own pop and water, and enjoy the event with the whole family.”
Danford said this year’s pyrotechnics were “off the charts” this year, and that the number of participating pilots and variety of aircraft were greater than in years past.
CAMS representative John Fields came from the Grand Rapids area to fly a few helicopters and planes for the audience. Fields always had an interest in the hobby, but his passion was furthered after talking with a group of Boy Scouts in Atlanta. His roommate’s father used to be on a show team, who put on demonstrations similar to CAMS’.
“They all thought it was cool,” he said. “But none of them thought they could do it.”
Many of the scouts Fields had been speaking with were non-white. He said they saw only white individuals participating in the hobby, and he took the lead in showing them that remote control aircraft can be for anyone.
Fields had been attending CAMS shows for about 15 years after being sent by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) insurance program. He became a member himself about three years ago, and in that time, he said the interest in aeronautics from the community has continued to grow.
CAMS Secretary Les Smith estimates that there were more than 500 people in attendance at the show. He said the organization’s goal is to work with the young people in the community and teach them to enjoy aerospace. An official program hasn’t been jumpstarted yet, but Smith said CAMS will soon be going to local schools and teaching students model building technique.
The result of CAMS engagement with the community, whether it be through education or entertainment, Smith said they’ve been very generous in their funding of the group. Payment is not required to sit in on the air show, but donations are appreciated, and each year, he said they’ve cleared their intended goal.
“It was refreshing to see everybody step up and donate,” he said.
Their new runway was funded by club members, but the cost has been given back due to several commercial sponsors who supported this year’s show.
