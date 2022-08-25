Remote controlled aircraft club installs geotextile runway for jet use ahead of annual show

TUSTIN — The Cadillac Area Modelers Society’s 55th annual air show on Sunday, Sept. 4, promises to be faster, louder and more dynamic than ever before.
Thanks to the recent installation of a geotextile fabric that acts as a smooth runway, club member Toby Danford said they now can better accommodate jets, which previously could not be launched and landed on the CAMS property without difficulty due to the runway being a grass field.
“Grass is hard on the aircraft,” Danford said. “But the fabric is like asphalt, which means there is less friction at takeoff and the jets can also apply their brakes when landing.”
“Jets add a whole new flying experience,” Danford added. “They’re faster, louder and it takes a very skilled pilot to fly the bigger ones.”
In danger of disbanding not too long ago, Danford said the club has made a big comeback in recent years thanks to a soaring interest in drones, as well as new technology that makes flying remote controlled airplanes much easier.
This year, Danford said they added seven new pilots to the club, including three drone pilots.
“We’ve grown quite a bit,” Danford said. “We’re up over 30 members now.”
In addition to the runway, this year’s air show also will feature other new attractions, including a craft show, photo booth, flea market and food truck offering a variety of concession stand-type items.
Making a return this year will be the popular pyrotechnics display involving model aircraft flyovers. Danford said while they’ve been doing the pyrotechnics for some time, each year the elements of the show are a little bit different to keep things interesting.
Around 40 sponsors helped make this year’s show possible, including the biggest sponsor — Fox Motors.
The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Danford said pilots likely will be arriving earlier and staying later to fly.
There is no charge to attend the event but CAMS will be accepting donations to help fund club activities. Attendees also should bring their own lawn chairs.
The CAMS property is located at 584 South Neilson St. in Tustin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.