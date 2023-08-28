Remote-controlled aircraft club pulling out all the stops for this year's show

TUSTIN — The 56th annual Cadillac Area Modelers Society air show is shaping up to be quite a spectacle.
Club member Toby Danford said they recently installed another geotextile runway at the air show property in Tustin and now are able to accommodate turbine-powered jets and other aircraft with wingspans as large as 10 feet across.
Some of these aircraft are capable of speeds in excess of 100 mph, making a longer, larger runway necessary to handle their landings.
Another new feature of this year’s show will be “first-person” drones, piloted by users wearing headsets who can control their speed and direction with a flick of the wrist. Danford said these aircraft aren’t available in stores and were assembled by users who’ve invested thousands of dollars into them.
Making their first appearances at this year’s show will be two large aircraft recently purchased by the club — both modeled after birds. One looks like an eagle and the other a cardinal.
In addition to the aircraft, this year’s show also will feature a large selection of craft vendors and food trucks offering a variety of concession stand-type items.
Making a return this year will be the popular pyrotechnics display involving model aircraft flyovers. Danford said while they’ve been doing the pyrotechnics for some time, each year the elements of the show are a little bit different to keep things interesting. This year, Danford said they decided to go all out for the biggest show in the club’s history.
The show will be held Sunday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Danford said pilots likely will be arriving earlier and staying later to fly. The pyrotechnic show will be held at 1 p.m.
There is no charge to attend the event but CAMS will be accepting donations to help fund club activities. Attendees also should bring their own lawn chairs.
The CAMS property is located at 584 South Neilson St. in Tustin.
In danger of disbanding just a handful of years ago, Danford said the Cadillac Area Modelers Society has made a big comeback in recent years thanks to a soaring interest in drones, as well as new technology that makes flying remote controlled airplanes much easier.
For more information on the club and the upcoming show, call (231) 884-8629.
