Remote controlled aircraft enthusiasts to hold annual showcase this Sunday

TUSTIN — On Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the Cadillac Area Modelers Society will be holding their annual radio-controlled air show in Tustin.
Club member Toby Danford said radio-controlled aircraft enthusiasts from around the area — including Traverse City, Benzie, Gladwin, Cedar Springs and Detroit — will be present to show off their machines.
He expects there will be replica military planes, possibly a jet, helicopters and drones, powered by electric, nitro and gasoline motors.
Last year, the club announced they had built a new runway at the Cadillac Wexford Airport but Danford said ensuing conflict with local airspace prompted them to abandon the field.
They currently host all their practice days and events at their old field, located at 584 South Neilson St., in Tustin.
There is no charge to attend the event on Sept. 1, but they will be accepting donations to help fund club activities.
Club founding member Robert Light said food will be provided and all profits from concessions will go toward local projects and scholarships supported by the Masonic Foundation of Michigan. The concession booth will be provided and manned by area Masons from all the Masonic lodges in the greater Cadillac area, he said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club or event can check out their Facebook page.
