Remote learning highlights internet access disparities

Internet access disparities in Northern Michigan communities have come to the fore as schools relied on remote learning this past school year, and now they face doing so again this fall.
“We certainly have areas within Wexford County and surrounding counties that there’s just not internet access available,‘ said Jennifer Brown, superintendent of Cadillac Area Public Schools. “We had anywhere, depending on the week, between 12 and 17 percent of our students with paper/pencil packets who are challenged with reliable internet accessibility.‘
Brown said that one cause of this disparity is financial circumstances. “I think things have become even more of a struggle for many of our families as they were unemployed, so dedicating dollars to internet services and data packages is a challenge,‘ she said. “We’re working very hard at circumventing those barriers for next year so that all kids have equitable access to learning.‘
Online learning allows students to have more immediate feedback, an important part of the learning process, and this raises concerns about disparities in learning outcomes between families with and without internet access.
“The more timely the feedback, the more effective feedback is for our students,‘ Brown said. “There has to be a bigger conversation in the state about how we’re going to level the playing field for students in rural Northern Michigan.‘
Scott Morey, Mesick High school principal, said that about 30 percent of his students do not have internet access.
“I believe for the 30 percent that I was talking about, a big barrier is the infrastructure isn’t there. They don’t have cable lines running to their house. Satellite internet is not always reliable either,‘ he said. “We are in a high poverty area, so I know that it can be a financial issue as well.‘
The Mesick school district has worked to provide alternatives for students, but Morey said he believes these efforts do not address the real problem.
“We can only find temporary solutions,‘ he said. “These aren’t long-term solutions, and the district doesn’t have the resources to put the infrastructure in place that we need to make sure that our kids have access to the internet. I think it’s going to be a combination of business and government.‘
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton) serves as chair for the House Committee on Communications and Technology.
“More than ever we’ve seen the divide between those who are connected and those who are not connected,‘ she said. “The COVID virus has really exposed those vulnerabilities.‘
“It’s really spotty,‘ Hoitenga said. “For instance, you’ll be in Cadillac and have great service, and then you’ll drive a mile outside and have no service.‘
This abrupt lack of service is referred to as the “last mile‘ problem. The problem is multifactorial, but lack of financial incentive for internet companies is a major cause, Hoitenga said.
“A broadband provider isn’t typically going to go out on that road where there’s a five-mile stretch and maybe only four homes,‘ Hoitenga said. “That is the biggest question: how we get to that ‘last mile,’ because those students do live there.‘
Government subsidies may be instrumental in closing the gap in service for people living in that last mile. However, Hoitenga said she believes completely subsidizing internet as a free service is not the answer either.
“I am a free market person,‘ she said. “The government doesn’t pay for your water, or gas, or electric. So, I don’t think they should be paying tax dollars for free internet, but I do believe government should get out of the way.‘
A major issue with internet access historically has been using government funds for developing existing infrastructure instead of expanding it.
“This is the most important part to me,‘ Hoitenga said. “In the past, money has been given to providers, and what they’ve done is they’ve used it in areas where there’s already broadband, and they’ve overbuilt their systems.
“We have got to make sure that at the state and federal level that that never happens again — that these tax dollars are going to areas where they have nothing or only one choice.‘
Hoitenga introduced House Resolution 283 earlier this year, urging Congress to allocate funding for states that have established broadband expansion block grant programs. However, H.R. 283 has not been voted on due to unexpected delays, especially after state senator Tom Barrett announced he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
“COVID is stalling my broadband out,‘ Hoitenga said. “The thing that is really frustrating is that we were hoping to get this through before they handed down the federal aid package.‘ However, Hoitenga said there is a great deal of bipartisan support for the resolution, and she is not anticipating any problems passing it as legislative sessions resume.
In the meantime, Hoitenga said that communities can still advocate for consideration in anticipation of federal funds.
“Through this grant process, we are really going to identify those unserved areas. We specifically look and reach out to local townships, and they can advocate on behalf of their areas,‘ she said. “They should reach out to their state representative, and then their state representative should be able to guide them through these grant processes and let them know the best way to advocate for it.‘
