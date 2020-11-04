Rendon leading in 103rd district

CADILLAC — Republican State Representative Daire Rendon of Lake City was leading in the race for the 103rd district for the state house of representatives.
By the Cadillac News deadline, Rendon was leading in Missaukee County by more than 3,000 votes, with just one 2,529 voter precinct unreported. She was leading in Crawford County, which had 34% of the vote in; in Kalkaska County, with all but one precinct reporting. She was leading in Roscommon County, with 80% of the precincts reporting. She was also ahead in Ogemaw County, with 12 out of 17 precincts reporting.
Rendon was first elected to the state house in 2016, following her husband Bruce's six years in the same seat. State representatives are term-limited. They can serve three two-year terms.
Per Rendon's legislative biography, she was employed by the Social Security Administration and the Cadillac Credit Bureau, then owned Check Alert Systems from 1988-2012 and still owns Dragon Payment Systems, Inc.
Rendon is chairwoman of the Insurance Committee and is the vice chairwoman of the Committee on Families, Children and Seniors.
Democrat Zach Larson was Rendon's challenger.
The 103rd district is Missaukee, Crawford, Kalkaska, Roscommon and Ogemaw counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.