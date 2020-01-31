CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of the state address received additional criticism Thursday morning.
Wednesday evening, Whitmer delivered her second state-of-the state address, discussing her plan to tap the State Transportation Commission for $3 billion in road bonds for major roadway reconstruction (she followed through on Thursday morning, with the commission moving to go forward with the plan).
Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, told the Cadillac News on Thursday morning that she thought the governor’s use of executive power was arbitrary.
“I’m not a fan of the bonding proposal,‘ Rendon said. She told the Cadillac News that the governor is mischaracterizing proposals Republicans informally discussed with her to address road funding. The governor campaigned on the topic of fixing Michigan’s roads, but received a chilly legislative response to her 2019 proposal to raise the gas tax by 45 cents. Whitmer said, during her state of the state address, that Republicans never countered with a “serious‘ proposal. She reiterated the claim during a press conference Thursday.
But Rendon said she saw some of the plans the governor has offered.
“The plans that were offered were grounded and viable plans,‘ that may have required some tax shifting — but it wouldn’t have put Michiganders in debt for $3 billion, Rendon told the Cadillac News.
She also criticized Whitmer’s plan as being one that “totally leaves out Northern Michigan.‘
The road re-construction will happen in heavy traffic areas.
“That’s not Northern Michigan,‘ Rendon said.
Rendon, who chairs the House insurance committee, said she isn’t a fan of the Affordable Care Act and favors President Donald Trump’s approach.
Rendon said she wants to see a competitive, more affordable health insurance plan in Michigan for working people.
Rendon did like one of Whitmer’s proposals, in concept; the governor advocated for in-home visits for new mothers.
“I would support those kinds of service,‘ Rendon said. “We want our moms to be comfortable.‘
A state panel on Thursday authorized borrowing $3.5 billion to roughly double spending on Michigan road and bridge construction over five years, a step Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said is crucial to start quickly addressing crumbling infrastructure but not a long-term fix.
The State Transportation Commission, which is split evenly among Democrats, Republicans and independents, unanimously endorsed the Democratic governor’s plan a day after she unveiled it in her State of the State speech. The bonds will boost spending on state roads — I-, U.S.- and M-numbered routes — to $7.3 billion between now and September 2024, from more than $3.8 billion.
“Over the long haul we believe we will actually be saving money as a result of this. It’s an important component of any strategy to fix a crisis as big as the one that we’re confronting,‘ Whitmer said.
She stressed that the additional spending can only go toward the worst state roads and bridges, not ones overseen by local agencies.
“I’m hopeful that the Legislature will get serious about moving forward. I am eager and happy to engage in those talks whenever they are,‘ Whitmer said.
She does not intend to unveil a new permanent road-funding proposal nearly a year after the Republican-controlled Legislature blocked her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase. GOP legislative leaders worried that she left the public with the impression that bonding is the solution, even though she clearly said it is not long-term funding.
“I’m concerned that we’ve now got people convinced that she’s magically found money that can take care of roads, and that’s not the case at all,‘ said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, of Clarklake.
Whitmer said the Rebuilding Michigan bond proceeds will add or expand 122 major projects, fix high-traffic highways and other roads with the greatest economic impact, save money by avoiding higher construction costs and rebuild rather than patch pavement. Seventy-three future projects will start and end sooner under the revised five-year plan; 49 others will involve rebuilding roads rather than resurfacing them, so that they last longer.
It was unclear if or when Whitmer and Republicans may resume road-funding talks that broke down in September and led to a months-long budget impasse.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
