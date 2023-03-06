CADILLAC — The U.S. is in the midst of a major energy transition, going away from traditional sources such as coal and toward renewables like wind and solar.
Zach Anderson, chief operations officer at Wolverine Power Cooperative, said “base-load” power plants that use coal or nuclear technology to produce energy are becoming more and more difficult to build in the U.S. due to high costs, permitting obstacles and political disincentives.
The renewable industry, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly in the next couple of decades.
While the benefit of this transition is cleaner energy from an essentially unlimited source, the downside is a decrease in reliability.
“We’re not getting the same reliability bang for the buck,” Anderson said.
Drops in energy reliability are due in part to the intermittent nature of renewable sources: when it’s not sunny, solar grids don’t collect energy; when it’s not windy, windmills don’t.
It’s also due to limitations in battery efficiency; current battery technology is capable of housing energy for only a few hours at a time.
The energy grid’s reliability was put to the test a couple of months ago and nearly failed: the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a not-for-profit member-based organization that manages the flow of high-voltage electricity across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba, issued a warning around Christmastime that energy supplies were low and rolling blackouts might be possible in Michigan.
Anderson said if blackouts had been implemented, rural areas such as Northern Michigan wouldn’t get hit harder than any other areas, since the system is engineered so no single community has to bear the brunt of an energy emergency.
“We all would have to take our share of the cut,” Anderson said.
While blackouts ultimately were averted, Anderson said the incident illustrates the challenge energy providers will have in coming years navigating the transition to renewable sources while also not sacrificing service to customers.
Wolverine Power was formed in 1948 as a cooperative to provide diesel and fuel-generated electricity to underserved rural areas. Today, the company produces electricity from a variety of sources, including solar, wind, coal and natural gas.
Several years ago, Wolverine built a 10-acre solar array at their Cadillac headquarters on M-55. The array produces 1.2 megawatts of energy.
While solar comprises a small fraction of the energy produced by Wolverine Power at this time, Anderson said their goal is to eventually derive a third of their energy from this source.
To achieve this goal, Anderson said they’re looking at sites capable of hosting much larger arrays than the one in Cadillac.
“We’re targeting solar at a larger scale,” Anderson said.
One site they’re looking into right now in the Gaylord area could potentially produce 150 megawatts. He said they’ll be looking at other sites in Northern Michigan for projects of a similar magnitude.
Alongside big projects such as the one in Gaylord, Anderson said they’re also looking to develop smaller sites — perhaps half the size of the array in Cadillac.
“We’ll be taking an all-of-the-above approach,” Anderson said.
While the construction of more renewable energy facilities would add more capacity to the grid, it wouldn’t address the reliability issue.
For that, Wolverine Power has been advocating for the construction of a high-voltage direct current line connecting Michigan to Wisconsin through Lake Michigan.
Anderson said Wolverine has been pushing MISO to undertake this project, as it would create a new electric highway and the ability to share energy resources between Michigan and states to the west, which would be invaluable for technologies such as solar, Anderson said, because overcast conditions in parts of Michigan could be buffered by sunny conditions in other parts of the country, and vice versa.
Anderson said given the challenges and uncertainties inherent in creating new battery technology, he believes that the direct-current line through Lake Michigan is the best bet for increasing the reliability of Michigan’s electric grid in the shortest amount of time, although even this project likely is decades away from being realized.
“We’re on the verge of a major transition,” Anderson said. “But it’s important for people also to keep things in perspective. It’s not going to change overnight.”
