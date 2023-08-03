CADILLAC — The former Speed’s Automotive Supply building at 423 N. Mitchell St. will become the new home of Northwest Michigan Works.
Building owner Lee Richards told the Cadillac News that Northwest Michigan Works will be moving in to the bottom floor of the building, which currently is undergoing a major renovation.
Richards said they’re building out space for offices, a classroom, a conference room, employee areas and new bathrooms. They’re also upgrading the entrances to the building, installing handicap ramps and paving the parking lot behind it.
“I think it works really well with Northwest Michigan Works,” said Richards, who added that the facility will give the organization a lot of room to grow, especially compared to their current headquarters in the county building, which also is home to Friend of the Court, Wexford County Veteran Services and the Wexford County Building Department, among others.
Richards said they hope to have the bottom floor finished and ready for Northwest Michigan Works to move in by Dec. 1.
At this time, Richards said they have no plans for the second floor of the structure, which originally was built in the early 1900s.
“Right now, we’re just focusing on the ground level,” Richards said.
Richards and business partner Ryan Cicchelli originally had planned to turn the first floor of the building into an Italian restaurant, and the second floor into residential apartments, but this plan ultimately fell through.
Increases in material and building costs during the last couple of years made it financially infeasible to go ahead with the original plan, Richards said.
While the Cadillac City Council approved a tax abatement incentive as part of the original plan, Richards said the current renovation does not make use of this money and is privately funded.
