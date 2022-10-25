LAKE CITY — Renovations are underway at the Missaukee County Historical Society Bath House Museum.
Last September, the Missaukee County Historical Society signed over the bath museum, artifacts, and other assets to Missaukee County as the organization’s remaining members resigned.
Now the county is looking to make some changes to the museum, while keeping the county’s history alive.
“We want to protect all that history and all those historical artifacts that have been collected over the years,” Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said. “That, first and foremost, is a priority to me.”
Vogel said the county has created an internal department to ensure the items are taken care of. She said the county is planning to store the items in the county’s new building along Main Street and properly clean, organized and catalog everything.
“The best way to protect it is to get it out of a very damp and cold building that is very hot in the summer and humid and very cold in the winter,” she said.
As they’re going through everything, Vogel said some items that aren’t deemed relevant to the area’s history may be sold later on. Gold and silver coins the Historical Society invested in during the Great Recession in 2010 will also be sold. Vogel said they also plan to continue selling the organization’s annual calendar.
The museum itself is also being worked on. Vogel said they are focused on getting the plumbing and electrical fixed up in the building. Other renovations are being done to the building’s walls, ceiling, and windows.
Vogel said the goal is to bring the building back to life. With the first floor divided into three sections, Vogel said they would like to reopen the concession stand for park visitors in the center one. On each side of the stand, Vogel said the county is thinking about making those sections rentable spaces for small gatherings.
“These are all early concepts, but the goal would be to get people back into the building because it’s such a beautiful space,” Vogel said.
The second-floor museum also presents opportunities to breathe new life into the building. Vogel said the county would like to turn that space into an apartment visitors can rent out.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous we think as a weekly rental,” she said. “It’s right on the water. There are windows on all four sides of the building, so you get a full 360 (view).”
Farther down the line, Vogel said the county is also thinking about adding a covered porch to the building for outdoor gatherings.
The county’s historical items won’t be kept out of the building. Vogel said they would like to display some artifacts and rotate those displays once or twice a year.
The building isn’t the only place the county wants to show off its history. Vogel said they would also like to display artifacts at its new county building and reach out to other places in the community and ask about displaying items in their buildings.
“I want to make it easy to enjoy the history of Missaukee County,” she said.
During this whole process, Vogel said she wants to re-engage with former Historical Society members and remain in communication with them. Next May, Vogel said the county would like to host an open house and invite the former members and community to see the changes made to the building.
