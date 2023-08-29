MANTON — An escape artist who appeared on the seventh season of the NBC reality series America’s Got Talent will perform at this year’s Manton Harvest Festival.
Michael Griffin is an illusionist, magician and escape artist who is nationally known for issuing a $100,000 challenge to anyone who could manage to keep him as a prisoner, and also for being the only person to survive a public hanging.
Griffin also has performed a number of high-profile stunts over the years, including escaping from an isolation cell after being restrained with 14 pairs of handcuffs and six leg irons, and freeing himself from a coffin designed with an airtight seal, to name a few.
During the last couple of weeks, Griffin has been teasing his upcoming appearance at the Harvest Festival by hinting that the authorities have an interest in his abilities as an escape artist. All questions will be answered at the Manton Harvest Festival.
In addition to Griffin, this year’s harvest festival will feature many of the most popular events from previous years, including fireworks over Lake Billings, live music, a car show, corn hole tournament, parade and lumberjack competition.
This will the 99th year of the festival, which was held for the first time in 1924 and was originally called “Field and Aviation Day” because one of its prizes was a ticket for a free airplane ride.
Schedule of events:
Friday, Sept. 1
• 4 p.m. — Manton Track and Field summer series final meet
• 6 p.m. — Midway opens
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Sam Cronkhite in concert
• 8 to 10 p.m. — Meg Gunia in concert
Saturday, Sept. 2
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Craft show and flea market on Railroad Avenue
• 10 a.m. — Firefighters water ball competition by the basketball court
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kids games. Clark Lewis the Juggler. Entertainment and petting zoo. Midway opens
• Noon — Midway opens
• Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Hot dog eating contest at Manton Station
• 1 p.m. — Corn hole tournament by the Skate Park
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler
• 2 to 3 p.m. — Michael Griffin — escape artist
• 3 to 5 p.m. — Raylin Vance in concert
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Deep North Band in concert
• 7 to 11 p.m. — Night Train Band in concert
• Dusk — Fireworks
Sunday, Sept. 3
• 7 to 11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast at 5th Street gym
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Craft show and flea market on Railroad Avenue
• 10 a.m. — Horseshoes at Rotary Park
• Noon — Midway opens
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Latitude 44 car and truck cruise
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Gospel
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — R/C boat race at Lake Billings
• 2:30 to 4 p.m. — Michael Griffin in concert
• 4 to 6 p.m. — Honey Badger in concert
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Silver Creek in concert
• 8 to 10 p.m. — Skarcazm in concert
Monday, Sept. 4
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Craft show and flea market on Railroad Avenue
• 8 a.m. — Parade lineup on 5th Street
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Coffee and doughnuts at Manton Senior Center
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Liberty Ladies Aid — quilt raffle and bake sale — north of the stage
• 10 a.m. — Harvest Festival Parade
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car show at high school
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Quilt show at the mill. Raffle at 3 p.m.
• 11 a.m. — Midway opens
• 11 a.m. — Rotary chicken barbecue drive thru at the 5th Street gym
• 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Stage performers: Grand Traverse Pipes and Drums, Manton Band, and Scottville Clown Band
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Lumberjack competition
• 5 p.m. — Raffle drawing
