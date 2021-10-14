LANSING — Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, remains convinced that fraudulent acts were committed during the 2020 presidential election and she believes further investigation into the matter is necessary to restore trust in the democratic system.
She said a lot of people in her district feel the same way.
“The No. 1 question I get asked is, ‘what are you guys doing about this fraudulent election?’” Rendon told the Cadillac News in June following the release of the Senate Oversight Committee’s election investigation findings. “They feel like no one is listening to them. Their voices have to be heard as much as anyone’s.”
On Tuesday, Rendon spoke during a rally in Lansing calling for a forensic audit of the election results.
Former President Donald Trump had encouraged attendance at the event, which followed a similar rally at the state Capitol in June. Speakers included Trump-backed candidates for Michigan offices, Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno.
About 300 people attended the event, according to Michigan State Police First Lt. Darren Green.
Rendon said she heard from a number of people at the event who told her stories about discrepancies they noticed in the election in their own hometowns.
During the rally, Rendon wore several buttons, including one indicating she is a state representative, one in honor of a colleague who recently died of stomach cancer and a third showing a “Q” over an American flag.
Several news outlets picked up on the “Q” button and questioned if it was connected with the fringe conspiracy theory movement known as QAnon.
Rendon told the Cadillac News that Q is in reference to an internet chat group that purport to decipher and share messages sent in code between those in the federal government with the highest security clearance, known as “Q-level clearance.” Rendon said these chat rooms are an “alternative channel” where people can communicate and share information that isn’t disseminated by the mainstream media.
Rendon said that she doesn’t know what “QAnon” is, although she has heard of the “Anon,” which are the anonymous posters who decipher the coded messages and share them with the rest of the group.
Wearing the button was done in the spirit of increasing government transparency, said Rendon, who added that the American people deserve to know what’s going on, particularly concerning high-profile events such as the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., for example.
“We just want to know what really happened,” Rendon said. “We want accurate information.”
In that same spirit, Rendon said the American people deserve to know for certain that the 2020 election was legitimate.
Speakers on Tuesday called for a “forensic audit” like the one in Arizona, which after six months of review reflected that Biden did indeed win the state.
State Senate Republicans who investigated Michigan’s 2020 presidential election for months concluded there was no widespread or systemic fraud and that inaccuracies in the initial vote tally were caused by human error.
The GOP-led state Senate Oversight Committee said in a 55-page report that citizens should be confident that the election’s outcome represents the “true results.” Democrat Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.
In response to the committee’s report, Rendon in June issued a press release stating the following: “The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee concluded their investigation without examining appropriate evidence, expert reports or requesting testimony from qualified experts ... The report concludes that there was ‘no widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s execution of the 2020 election.’ And yet, the Oversight Committee Chair stated in his executive summary that “this investigation should not be considered exhaustive” and that “every possible investigative avenue was not undertaken.
“Many Michigan voters believe that the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion was formed without a proper investigation, and so I encourage attorneys in Michigan and beyond to pursue legal avenues that will reveal truth and transparency to the citizens of the United States.”
Rendon said a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill a couple of months ago in the House of Representatives that would order the forensic audit to be done, however it has yet to be picked up for a hearing.
Michigan is one of a handful of battleground states where Trump allies continue to demand further review of the election.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
