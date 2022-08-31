Rep. Rendon says Dem’s call for tabulator investigation based on ‘hearsay’ evidence

LAKE CITY — State Democrats are calling for an investigation into accusations that Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, used her position on the House of Representatives to improperly gain access to voting machines following the 2020 general election.
In a letter to Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth, House Democrats urged that he initiate a probe into allegations that Rendon told Roscommon County Clerk Michelle Stevenson that “representatives” were conducting an investigation into election fraud and required access to vote tabulators.
“It is incumbent upon you to authorize an investigation to answer this question: What actions, if any, did Rep. Daire Rendon take to misrepresent that this activity was on behalf of the House of Representatives?” House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, wrote in the letter to Wentworth.
The request for an investigation comes a couple of weeks after the Michigan Attorney General’s office asked that a special prosecutor be appointed to determine whether Rendon and several others should be charged criminally in connection with an alleged conspiracy to access the machines.
During a previous interview with the Cadillac News, Rendon confirmed that she asked clerks in the area about accessing vote tabulators.
“I asked if people would be open to having someone look at them,” said Rendon, who added that her intention was to have experts verify the results to ensure they weren’t tampered with or altered in any way.
On Tuesday, Rendon told the Cadillac News that the recent call by Democrats to investigate her is based purely on “accusations” and no actual evidence.
While Rendon would neither confirm nor deny she told clerks in the 103rd District, (including in Missaukee County), that she was acting on behalf of the House of Representatives when asking for access to their tabulators, she did say that accusations against her are based on “hearsay.”
“Nobody has proof of anything,” Rendon said. “The Democrats make accusations all the time that people are supposed to defend against ... They’re great at making accusations.”
Rendon added that she thinks the call for an investigation is a partisan move to detract attention away from what the Democrats are doing, and to create some political theater ahead of the November midterm election.
“The Democrats are rattling their bones because they have nothing to run on,” Rendon said. “Except going after people that are looking for the truth ... the people in my district support me a lot. I can’t imagine representing anyone else. It’s been a real honor to be here.”
As of Tuesday, Rendon said she has not been contacted by any law enforcement agent in connection with an investigation into improper access to vote tabulators.
Rendon has been outspoken in her belief that the election results in Michigan were rigged in favor of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Rendon has maintained this belief despite a GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion that citizens should be confident that the election’s outcome represents the “true results,” and that inaccuracies in the initial vote tally were caused by human error.
