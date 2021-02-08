CADILLAC — There’s reason to hope that this third time, is, in fact, the charm.
Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, has been trying since being elected to convince the legislature to enact cancer parity legislation. She has introduced legislation for the third time that would seek to make cancer treatment less expensive for patients who can take their chemotherapy orally at home instead of hooked up to an IV at a hospital or cancer facility.
The American Cancer Society has been trying for even longer to get the legislation passed.
“There’s been an opportunity year after year after year and there just hasn’t been the will to go against the big business or big insurance,‘ said Andrew Schepers, Michigan government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, formerly of McBain.
Schepers said the organization has been working on cancer parity legislation for 15 years.
But the COVID-19 pandemic might be the thing that finally convinces legislators to pass it.
People understand, now, what it would mean to be immunocompromised and forced to take medications at a clinic instead of at home.
“This legislature might be our chance,‘ Rendon said.
The Cadillac News spoke to Rendon and Schepers on Thursday, Feb. 4, which was World Cancer Day.
Though it may seem counter-intuitive, chemotherapy received at a hospital or clinic is cheaper than chemotherapy taken at home. That’s because the chemo received at a facility is billed as a service, while the chemo taken orally at home is billed as a drug benefit.
“When you receive an IV treatment, you’re paying maybe a $75, maybe $100 copay that you would pay for going into the hospital,‘ Schepers said. But the oral drug, billed as a pharmaceutical (for which many people don’t have insurance coverage) “you can have somebody pay $2,500 to $5,000 to get their medication.‘
Most states have passed protections against this kind of disparity in pricing.
“We are part of a small, embarrassing group of states,‘ Schepers said. “There are seven states that have not passed some form of this legislation.‘
Michigan is the only state in the Midwest that hasn’t tackled this issue, Schepers said. Some cancer patients have even moved out-of-state to make their treatment more affordable.
“Another little secret that makes the whole thing very frustrating is that Medicaid patients, if they need these medications, they can get them,‘ Rendon said. “Government pays those drug prices. And yet, if you’re working and you have a health insurance policy that doesn’t include prescription drug coverage, you don’t get that benefit.‘
