Repaving to begin soon on one of the worst roads in the city

CADILLAC — Carmel Street is slated to receive some much needed TLC later this month.
Repaving of the road from Cobb Street to Stimson Street is scheduled to begin Monday, April 17, and be concluded by Friday, April 28.
Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said from April 17 to April 21, the road will be pulverized and compacted for local traffic. Also during this time, manhole structure covers will be adjusted and the roadway will be rolled and prepared for paving. Paving is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 25.
Local traffic will be maintained during the project, including bus pickups and dropoffs at nearby Franklin Elementary School. Boice said they’ll also be allowing parents to park along the street like they normally do when picking up and dropping off their children.
Through traffic will be encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Work on Carmel Street was approved by the Cadillac City Council in March, along with numerous other resurfacing projects throughout the city.
Since there will be no underground utilities replacement associated with this project, Boice said they’re not anticipating it will take longer than a couple of weeks, weather dependent.
Boice said Carmel Street was chosen to be the first project to tackle this year because it’s one of the most heavily traveled roads in the city. It’s also one of the most deteriorated, riddled with potholes, cracks and temporary patch fixes.
Another street nearby that will be reconstructed this year is Lester Street from Stimson to James Street. Boice said this project is slated to begin June 15 and end around Sept. 30.
During that same period, Boice said they’ll also be resurfacing Division Street from Linden to Colfax.
