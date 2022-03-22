Replacing, maintaining streets identified as No. 1 challenge in city's capital improvement plan

CADILLAC — When you do the math on the cost of street repairs versus what the city of Cadillac receives in revenue for these projects, director of finance Owen Roberts said the challenge becomes apparent.
For example, the city last year replaced a one-mile section of Chestnut Street for around $1 million. When a mile costs $1 million, and with about 60 miles of total roadway in the city to maintain — much of which already is in dire need of repair or complete replacement — Roberts said the $1.5 million a year they receive from the government to fund these projects doesn’t make much of a dent, especially because this money has to be spread around to streets throughout the city.
Due to their cost, road projects comprise a major chunk of the city’s six-year Capital Improvement Program, which council discussed during a work session Monday.
The CIP is a planning tool that gives city staff and council a road map of capital improvement goals over the next several years. Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the program is a “living document,” in that if something urgent comes up, it can be worked into the plan.
Roberts said more than a third of the capital improvement program project budget is allocated for road repairs and utilities infrastructure underneath the roadways, and even with all that money going toward these projects, many deteriorating roadways still are years away from being addressed.
“It continues to get more and more difficult from a funding perspective,” Roberts said. “This is the thing that draws the most attention on this document.”
This spring, Roberts said they will be re-assessing the condition of city roads, and he’s a little nervous about what the report will say.
“Typically, we see a lot of ones and twos (with 10 being good condition),” said Roberts, who joked that, “If we had negative five, I’m sure we’d have a couple of those, too.”
Roberts added that their ability to tackle the problem with bond funding is limited, considering a bond they took out last year for road work and other capital improvement projects.
As a temporary measure, Roberts said they’ll be looking to do “mill and fill” work on 15 sections roadway that have been identified as needing immediate repairs. He said they’ll ask for bids on this work in the spring. While not a longterm solution, Roberts said the mill and fill work will extend the life of the roadways, especially in residential areas that don’t see a lot of traffic from heavy vehicles such as semi trucks.
The Cadillac News later this week will provide a more detailed look at this year’s proposed Capital Improvement Program, which includes a number of major street projects.
