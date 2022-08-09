Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe involving Rep. Daire Rendon

LANSING — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has asked that the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, appoint a special prosecutor to consider charges against nine people, including Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon of Lake City and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.
The details of allegations were made in a letter sent by Nessel’s chief deputy attorney general, Christina Grossi, to Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
“It is alleged that DePerno, Lambert Juntilla and Rendon orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators that had been used in Roscommon County and Richfield Township (Roscommon County), Irving Township (Barry County) and Lake City [sic] Township (Missaukee County),” the petition reads.
The petition goes on to state that Ben Cotton, Jeff Lenberg, Douglas Logan and James Penrose “broke into the tabulators and performed ‘tests’ on the equipment.”
During a previous interview with the Cadillac News, Rendon confirmed that she asked clerks in the area about accessing vote tabulators, including Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielson, who turned down the request.
“I asked if people would be open to having someone look at them,” said Rendon, who added that her intention was to have experts verify the results to ensure they weren’t tampered with or altered in any way.
According to a summary of the investigation findings, sometime around the middle of March 2021, Rendon allegedly advised Lake Township Clerk Korinda Winkelmann that she was conducting an audit of the 2020 general election and would have an investigator call Winkelmann for assistance. On March 18, 2021, someone went to Winkelmann’s office and obtained a tabulator and a laptop computer that had served as an electronic poll book.
According to the investigation summary, Rendon played a similar role in gaining access to several of the other voting machines in the region. According to the summary, Roscommon County Clerk Michelle Stevenson received a phone call from Rendon stating that “representatives” were doing an investigation into election fraud and needed her voting machine.
According to the report, at the time the tabulators were obtained, one of the people involved assured each separate clerk that they would be returned in just a few days. The report states that Stevenson had several conversations with Rendon over a period of weeks asking where her equipment was. Rendon “kept making excuses and Stevenson began to question the authority of the investigation,” the report states. “The Representative told her not to worry about the tabulators, as she was doing the right thing and they had her back. She further advised the clerk that her name would never come up.”
The Cadillac News reached out to Rendon for comment on the investigation but did not hear back by press time.
Subject matter experts concluded that one of the five tabulators was subject to extensive physical tampering, but that tampering only resulted in equipment damage. Experts found no evidence that the physical tampering resulted in any software or firmware manipulation of the device. They found no evidence that any of the secure, encrypted USB thumb drives were subject to any unauthorized access or any software/firmware manipulation. Lastly, they found no evidence that the EMS Windows operating system or ElectionWare application were manipulated or altered in any way.
The request for a special prosecutor was made because of the potential conflict of interest, since Nessel likely will face DePerno in the November election.
DePerno, a lawyer, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The political newcomer supports Trump’s false claims about his 2020 loss in the swing state to President Joe Biden. DePerno was endorsed by Michigan Republicans at their state convention in April. He will be officially nominated at a second convention later this month, but that was considered a formality.
“Dana Nessel knows she is losing this race,” DePerno’s campaign manager, Tyson Shepard, said in a statement Sunday night, The Detroit News reported. “She is desperate to win this election at all costs and is now targeting DePerno, her political opponent. Her actions are unethical and will further demonstrate to the voters that she is unfit for office.”
Obtaining undue possession of a voting machine used in an election is a felony punishable by five years in prison, the Detroit News reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.